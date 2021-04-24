International
Phoenix coach hits back as Glory shows resistance to potential New Zealand game
Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images
Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay is desperate for the club to return to New Zealand after 400 days without a home game.
Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has hit long-distance derby rivals Perth Glory after their chief executive revealed stuff that he was against the idea of playing Phoenix in New Zealand next month.
Only the professional New Zealand football club has not been able to play in its home country for more than 400 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the opening of the trans-Tasman travel bubble has raised hopes of hosting the two games. last at home against Western United and Perth in Wellington and Auckland.
The places for those games on May 22 and 30 were still listed for confirmation in the list of recent matches released by the Australian Professional Leagues on Friday, but Perth chief executive Tony Pignata said stuff that he wanted their game to be staged at Wollongong’s temporary Phoenix base because of the risks associated with overseas travel during the pandemic and the teams already had overloaded schedules during a severely disrupted campaign.
Sky Sport
Wellington Phoenix held disappointing draw with Western United with 10 men.
Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s game against Adelaide United, Talay said Perths’ stance was very disappointing as the Phoenix were desperate to play in front of their supporters for the first time since March 15, 2020.
Western coach Mark Rudan has cast his support to play their game in Wellington on May 22nd.
Weve been here since November to play in the competition at the same time we played without local fans and we are given an opportunity to play a few games in New Zealand, Talay said.
If you look at the trip we made this week, we crossed to Perth and then towards Tassie [Tasmania] so there were few trips involved and unfortunately for Perth they would always travel because they were the farthest point of all.
It is important for us to be able to go home and play some games, and at the end of the day I hope the right decision is made and we have that opportunity.
Perth have played two games less than Phoenix this season and their next clash against Brisbane Roar on Sunday was postponed after the city plunged into a three-day blockade following a recent Covid-19 blast at a secluded hotel managed a uncertain reminder the nature of the current situation as it brought about an immediate ban on travel between Western Australia and New Zealand.
The Food show is scheduled to take place at Sky Stadium from May 28-30, so if the Perth match were to be played in New Zealand that weekend, it would likely have to be staged at Eden Park in Auckland.
It’s in progress that we can change that West Sydney game in midweek [on May 26] at an earlier date to make it work, so once we get back to New Zealand we can be there all the time and go out to the community again and have a chance to play in Wellington and the second game in Auckland.
As negotiations continue with the APL and respective clubs regarding the possibility of hosting two matches in New Zealand, the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble earlier this week has had other benefits.
Some of the Phoenix players reunited with their families for the first time in several months on Friday and Talay said it was a welcome incentive for his team to have them in Wollongong ahead of another crucial match against third place Adelaide at WIN Stadium.
It has not been an easy journey for them, everyone is doing their best and working to the best of their ability, but they always give a push when family comes and you have family support, and that is why it is so important that we return to New Zealand to play those two games.
