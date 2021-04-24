Ornge air ambulance working full time to transport critical COVID-19 patients across Ontario

While medical professionals in the Ontario health care system have worked tirelessly to follow the record high COVID-19 cases, Ornge ambulance ambulance assistants and other paramedical services have worked all the time to transfer patients across the province in order to assist in managing the capacity of the intensive care unit.

“There is nothing we can compare it to,” he said. It’s the busiest we’ve ever been. “We have grown more than 200 percent in the last two weeks alone,” Justin Smith, chief of first aid with Ornge, told Global News.

“It is a manageable pace, but not much longer. I think our teams are getting tired. They are moving forward, growing forward, to do the work required of them and we will do it as long as we can, but as with everything everything has its limits. “

Read more: COVID-19: Emergency orders in Ontario pave the way for more workers to help hospitals

Smith specializes in transporting critical care patients “the sickest of the sick in the province now” and reflects on how the organization has been in charge of relocating patients out of the Greater Toronto Area and how serious their cases may be.

“I have not had a patient who has been able to talk to me for months. They are all intubated, ventilated, COVID patients. Someone mentioned the other day, ‘I had a patient the other day who was awake,’ and it was kind of a remarkable event around the base here, “he said.

“We make sure that all our patients are well calmed down, their pain is well managed, this is the main priority for us. The vast majority of patients we deal with do not remember their interaction with us. “

Ornge has a fleet of 12 helicopters, up to five fixed-wing aircraft and nine ground ambulances. But recently, the organization has partnered with local services like Toronto Paramedics and the York Region Paramedic Services as part of a massive logistics operation – one that can see about 80 patients moving around every day.

















Seeing only April, officials said Brampton Civic Hospital with one of the busiest emergency rooms in Canada that has long been overcrowded has been the place with the most people who have been needed to fly or be evacuated to hospitals to Ottawa and Windsor. So far there have been 170 displaced patients.

In Toronto, 74 people had to be transferred from Humber River Hospital, and in Mississippi, 36 patients were transported from Credit Valley Hospital.

If you have been traveling along Highway 401 in the past few weeks, there is a chance that you have seen an ambulance bus belonging to the York Region Paramedic Services. There are only three such buses in the province and each of them can usually carry eight stretchers. However, this bus can only take three critically ill patients.

The service has contributed an operator and vehicle use towards the effort, and has transported patients along the highway to destinations up to Kingston and Brockville by GTA.

“We are fortunate to have our multi-patient unit here … This is truly a part of a giant partnership that has worked across Ontario over the past few months,” said Chief Chris Spearen, reflecting on how his service has been able to join so many others to help.

Read more: A desperate time: Ontario hospitals move doctors from other roles in ICU to avoid total collapse

Dr. Chris Simpson, an executive vice president with Ontario Health (the organization overseeing health care delivery across the county) and a cardiologist with Kingston Health Science Center, praised the logistical efforts being made as hospital staff move to create space For patients “In unusual places and with unconventional staffing models” while intensive care units across the province deal with record high COVID-19 admissions.

“It takes a well-coordinated strategy and generally when we look at modeling and projecting before mid-May, we know we are looking at around 1,500 patients instead of the 800 currently in the ICU and we know they will be coming to a faster pace, “he said, adding that Toronto is expected to be particularly affected in the coming weeks.

“A lot of these accelerated transfers have been trying to get as many people out of the GTA as possible to fill places like Kingston and those out so that when things get really, really hot within two or three weeks, “We will be able to make many rescue transfers in a very short distance in GTA.”

Simpson said to meet ICU needs, about 200 beds should be created each week through mid-May to ensure existing facilities are not overloaded.

Read more: Her stop: Ornge Air Ambulance takes direction in COVID-19 patient movement as Ontario ICUs fill

He also said there are discussions in the process to look at transfers outside the province, but he noted with the number of resources that would be needed “it is not a key part of the strategy” currently.

When asked about what the system is facing, Simpson said “never in a million years” would he have foreseen what is currently happening and he could not help but look to the future.

“It’s going to be what happens next when we start thinking about all the care we had to push for people with cancer and heart disease and other care that we are already 250,000 surgeries and procedures behind before the wave of “It will go much higher than now,” he said.

“So our challenge, I think moving forward after we have gone through all this tragedy will be to try to recover the online healthcare system as soon as possible for those patients from the hundreds of thousands who have been delayed care. “

Read more: The trauma team at St. John’s Hospital. Michael shows why seconds count for victims of violence in Toronto

On Friday, the Ontario government reported 4,505 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 other virus-related deaths. He also said there were 2,287 patients in hospitals with COVID-19 with 818 people in intensive care.

Hospitals in Ontario have been expanding in capacity recently amid a COVID-19 attack.

New Brunswick Prime Minister Blaine Higgs said Friday that his province will send 27 health care workers to Ontario to help address the capacity crisis. Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford said the offer was a “massive, massive relief”.

Read more: Toronto Sunnybrook Center for Health Sciences unveils new roof helipad

The government previously said healthcare workers from Newfoundland and Labrador were also expected to arrive to help within days.

Meanwhile, as the teams continued their work, Simpson had made special commendations from paramedics, especially during the third wave of the pandemic.

“Only heroic, you know, 24-7. “Everyone is exhausted, just like everyone else working in the health care system right now,” he said.

“I think people do not realize how many resources it takes to move a critically ill patient and do it safely, and they have done more than 2,000 since November now, and they are just doing a fantastic job. “I can not say enough good about the quality of work they do.”

– With files from The Canadian Press

