Hope fades for Indonesia’s missing submarine as U.S. research aids





The Indonesian Navy said it was sending helicopters and search ships to the area where it lost contact with 44-year-old submarine KRI Nanggala-402 on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill.

Australia has also deployed a sonar equipped with a helicopter to help submarine hunting, while a deep-sea rescue boat is on its way from India, as concerns grow the submarine may have been crushed by water pressure.

“The possibility that it may have fallen below its maximum dive depth, thus leading to the submarine exploding will have to be considered,” said Collin Koh, a researcher at the Institute for Defense and Strategic Studies.

If the submarine is still intact, Indonesian officials said on Friday that there would be enough air to stay until dawn on Saturday if the equipment would function properly.

“So far we have not found it … but with the equipment available we should be able to find the location,” Achmad Riad, an Indonesian army spokesman, told a news conference. Koh said the assumption that the submarine had 72 hours of oxygen was optimistic given the submarine’s limited ability to generate oxygen due to its conventional power generation. “So there is a possibility … oxygen may have run out already,” Koh said. The Indonesian Navy said it was investigating whether the submarine lost power during a dive and could not perform emergency procedures while descending to a depth of 600 to 700 meters (1,968 to 2,296 feet), beyond its surviving limits. An object with “high magnetic force” was seen “swimming” at a depth of 50 to 100 meters (164 to 328 meters), Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono said on Friday and an air search had previously spotted an oil spill near the last location of the submarine. The diesel-powered submarine can withstand a depth of up to 500 meters (1,640 feet) but anything more could be fatal, said navy spokesman Julius Widjojono. Experts like Koh say Indonesia will have to expand its search area again if the magnetic anomaly proves not to be the ship, and warn that if the submarine gets lost at an “extreme depth” it could be taken. The Bali Sea can reach depths of more than 1,500 meters (4,921 feet). One of the people on board was the commander of the Indonesian submarine fleet, Harry Setiawan. Late Friday, the Pentagon said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had spoken with Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto and offered additional support , which may include underwater exploration assets.

