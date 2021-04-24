International
Consumers are alone in the world of cryptocurrencies
ORLANDO, Fla. Cryptocurrency which is basically digital money has exploded in popularity in recent years, and many people are curious about it.
Many people are investing in it, too, including Jayson Moser.
What you need to know
- Cryptocurrency funds, or digital money, can disappear overnight
- The regulation is “too low not to exist,” says the UCF finance professor
- Without supervision, scams are common, says Dr. Buvameshwaram Venugopal
- Invest in cryptocurrency only if you are willing to risk funds, he says
Moser shared his experience with cryptocurrency as a warning to others.
Moser says he woke up when his Coinbase account was deleted, $ 2,000 disappeared overnight.
It said zero, and I said, well, that could not be right, Moser said.
So where did his money go? Moser said he did not have a clue.
Eighteen emails later, 45 days later, no response. No significant non-automatic response, Moser said. Hardly hard not to feel like stealing it! It’s hard not to feel like you’ve given someone $ 2,000.
And Moser is not alone. He shared one Reddit thread that shows others who encountered the same problem.
Professor of Business Finance at the University of Central Florida, Dr. Buvameshwaram Venugopal said the regulation of cryptocurrency is very low to non-existent.
The entire load is for the customer at this point in time, Venugopal said.
The lack of government regulation is exactly what the founders of cryptocurrencies wanted, Venugopal said. No centralized bank. No government oversight and no insurance for people whose money is gone.
As of 2018, nearly 80% of the market is $ 1.8 billion in fraud, he said. This is a lot of money from which people are being deceived. Summer very difficult to identify.
Since the government cannot easily regulate the industry, it is a major target for fraudsters.
According to FBI reports, the number of victims and money lost for virtual currency crimes increased from 2019 to 2020.
This is a kind of wild west here, Moser said.
Moser said he had no hope of getting his money back.
Spectrum News then contacted Coinbase about the Mosers case. A spokeswoman immediately responded and stated, The issue is now resolved. She declined to provide details, citing client confidentiality.
Moser previously received a detailed response from Coinbase regarding his account, and the matter has been fully resolved. However, more information on the case was not provided due to client confidentiality.
We have made and continue to make significant investments in regulatory compliance and cyber security to gain the trust of our customers, the letter said.
We are proud to be one of the longest crypto platforms, where clients have not lost funds due to a breach of platform security and we provide our clients with multi-layered funds using what we believe is the largest portfolio hot crime program in the insurance market, the letter said. As of December 31, 2020, over 15% of our full-time employees were committed to law, compliance, finance, and security.
Coinbase engages proactively with regulators in every market where we operate, and we invest heavily in regulatory compliance. This approach has allowed us to become a reliable entry point for people to interact with cryptocurrency.
Moser said Coinbase returned the money back to his wallet.
Two days later, Coinbase went public, becoming the most valuable U.S. exchange that day.
Venugopal said he believes the United States must find a way to regulate the industry before other countries do, to make it safe for consumers.
Until then? If you are willing to take risks, invest in cryptocurrency, he said. If not, do not do it.
While Moser is relieved that his case has been resolved, he said he is not willing to take that risk anymore.
My grandmother collected silver coins, Moser said. I think I just hang out with silver coins and not necessarily digital coins moving forward.
