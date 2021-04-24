4 killed, 23 injured as fire broke out at chemical warehouse in Dhaka





PTI | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Daka PUBLISHED N ON 24 APR, 2021 06:13 AM IST

At least four people, including a woman, were killed and 23 others injured after a fire broke out at a chemical depot here in the Bangladeshi capital early Friday, according to media reports. The fire started on the ground floor of the building in the Armanitola area of ​​Old Dhaka after 3am, Dhaka Tribune told Mahfuz Riben, an official in the Fire Service and Civil Protection department. He said a number of flammable substances were stored on the ground floor. The fire was brought under control by 6 a.m., while 20 fire tenders were rushed to the scene. Officials have not yet identified all of the dead, though the building’s guard is said to be among the dead, the newspaper reported. Three of the dead were men, while one was a woman. Many of the fire service personnel suffered injuries during rescue operations. In total, 23 people were said to be injured in the incident, with many admitted to Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital, The Daily Star reported. Bangladesh General Director of Fire Services Md Sazzad Hussain said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. SHUT

