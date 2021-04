Oscar winners share secrets at the International Leadership Summit

DALLAS, April 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – An engaging description of an African-American father styling his daughter’s hair for the first time won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film last year. Movies, Love hair, catapulted the animation studio Lion Forge and its founder, David Steward III, and president, Karl Reed, at the forefront of the film industry. Now the two men are sharing their distinct knowledge with thousands on International Leadership Summit next week. Founded by global Christian leader Bishop TD Jakes, The International Leadership Summit will feature several other talented leaders during the virtual event. The meeting will take place April 29 May 1, featuring industry leaders who will speak on a variety of topics, including technology, criminal justice reform, trust and more. Steward and Reed will talk April 29 IN 11:45 am CT during an outreach session titled “From the Ministry to the Current”, which will also introduce other creatives and business executives Terry Baker, Justin Savage AND Ayoka Lawson. An event that attracts tens of thousands of pastors and leaders from around the world, this annual summit aims to equip change makers with the strategy and infrastructural help to influence their communities. “The creators of the world bring us music, film and words. It is an honor to hear from industry leaders who can show others how to bring diversity and service to the rest of the world.” said Jakes. “For anyone with an interest in film, I urge you to attend this explosive session with some of the best creators in the business.” Complete list of speaker AND schedule of events can be viewed online. Since 2011, the International Leadership Summit has cultivated entrepreneurs, executives and instrumental agents of change who aspire and endure to influence the world. Support for this year’s summit comes from Janssen Pharmecuticals. About the Potter House

Located in Dallas, Potter’s House is a non-governmental, multicultural, multicultural church and humanitarian organization with 30,000 members led by the Bishop TD Jakes, displayed twice on the cover oftimemagazine as America’s best preacher and as one of the nation’s 25 most influential evangelists. The Potter House has five locations in TEXAS, Denver AND Angels. SOURCE International Leadership Summit

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos