Clashes in Jerusalem on the second night of violence



Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian protester outside the Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 23

JERUSALEM – Israeli police clashed with Palestinians for a second night Friday in annexed East Jerusalem, amid rising tensions over a ban on rallies and outrage sparked by posted videos of the attacks.

The new violence came after clashes overnight on Thursday in which the Palestinian Red Crescent reported at least 105 wounded, of whom about 20 were taken to hospital, while Israeli police said 20 officers were injured.

On Thursday, police barred entry to several areas where Palestinians usually gather in large numbers during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan – sparking confrontations outside one of the walled entrances to the Old City.

Tensions were sparked by the arrival of far-right Jews at the end of a march during which they harassed Palestinians and chanted “death to the Arabs”.

After calm during the wee hours of Friday, clashes erupted again as thousands of Muslim worshipers fled the Al-Aqsa mosque after evening prayers when they were found confronted by dozens of armed policemen, including officers on horseback.

Clashes erupted between fans and police, with water bottles being thrown at officers who fired bombs to disperse the crowd.

Hundreds of Palestinians also gathered on Friday at the Qalandiya crossing between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, police said.

In Bethlehem, also on the West Bank, Palestinians threw stones and gas bombs at the tomb of biblical matriarch Rachel, a shrine revered by Jews and Muslims, they added.

There have been overnight unrest in the area since the start of Ramadan on April 13, with Palestinians angry over police blocking the entrance to the promenade around the walls, a popular gathering place after the end of Ramadan fasting during the day.

Later Friday, the Israeli military said at least ten rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel in the early hours of the morning – the most overnight since the beginning of the year.

Some were eavesdropped on by Israel’s Iron Cube air defense system and others were knocked down while sirens roared in the surrounding villages.

In response, Palestinian witnesses and security sources told AFP that Israeli tanks bombed the Gaza Strip.

The military said it had struck a military post belonging to Hamas, the Islamic movement that rules the enclave.

– Calls for calm –

The United States, Israel’s ally who under President Joe Biden has encouraged greater rights for Palestinians, said Friday it was “deeply concerned” by the escalation of violence in Jerusalem.

“The rhetoric of extremist protesters issuing hateful and violent slogans must be completely refuted,” State Department spokesman Ned Price wrote on Twitter.

The European Union and the United Nations also called for restraint.

Jordan condemned “provocations” carried out by “extremist” Jewish groups, calling on Israel to prevent such incidents and lift restrictions on entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, expressed support for the Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

“The spark you light today will be the fuse of the explosion that will come in front of the enemy,” she said in a statement.

Tensions have been high in the holy city of Ignorance following a series of videos posted online in recent days showing young Arabs attacking ultra-Orthodox Jews and Jewish extremists taking to the streets to harass Arabs in nighttime confrontations.

Police said that after night prayers in the mosque Al-Aqsa Thursday “hundreds of protesters began to violently disrupt the order, including the throwing of stones and objects to the forces.”

Shocking grenades were fired and water cannons were deployed to disperse the “protesters” and force them towards the less central areas of East Jerusalem, they said.

“It was like a war zone; it was dangerous,” a Palestinian who was close to clashes outside the Old City told AFP. “That’s why I left the country.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli far-right group Lehava had organized a march to protest the anti-Jewish violence that was followed by hundreds and ended in front of the Old City.

Police set up barriers to keep them from entering the predominantly Arab country.

Videos on social media showed Palestinians attacking ultra-Orthodox Jews in the early hours of Friday, with reports of Israeli vehicles being stoned to and from East Jerusalem.

– ‘Meaningless violence’ –

Speaking to public broadcaster Kan, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said he was in talks with Palestinian neighborhood leaders in East Jerusalem “to end this senseless violence.”

Lion said he had tried to cancel the march in Lehava, but police told him it was legal and noted that “dozens” of Jews attacking Arabs had been arrested in the past two weeks.

But the Palestinian presidency condemned “the growing incitement by far-right extremist groups of Israeli settlers defending the killing of Arabs, which in recent days manifested itself in a wave of attacks against Palestinian civilians in the Old City.”

And a statement late Thursday to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa urged the international community to protect Palestinians from attacks, which it claimed were encouraged by the Israeli government.