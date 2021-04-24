Assessment of Malaysian Prime Minister Approval Stable Amid Vaccine Dissemination





Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s approval rating remained stable in the latest poll, with a majority of people surveyed “satisfied” with the pandemic government’s treatment, according to research house Merdeka Center. The prime minister’s rating eased to 67% in April from 68% in March, compared with 63% in January, according to the study. Seventy percent of respondents were satisfied with the way the government was handling the pandemic, up from 53% in January, he said. The results also showed that Muhyiddin maintains strong support from the dominant Malays electorate, with 83% support. Muhyiddin’s assessment is “still strong” despite “the pronounced conditions that voters report on their personal financial conditions and their perception of the economy,” the Merdeka Center said. The Prime Minister is preparing for an election he said would be called as soon as the pandemic is brought under control. Malaysia declared a state of emergency in January, allowing Muhyiddin to suspend parliament until the emergency ends in August. Muhyiddin took over as prime minister early last year by a slim majority after his predecessor, Mahathir Mohamad, stepped down abruptly. Malaysia sees the economy react to pre-kovid levels by mid-2021 Malaysia launched its Covid-19 vaccination program in late February and revealed a stimulus of 20 billion ringgit ($ 4.9 billion) packages in March while facilitating movement curbs. A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline employee in Selangor, Malaysia, on March 2nd. Photography: Samsul Said / Bloomberg Still, the mood of the public around the country where it is headed was mixed, with 41% believing the country was “moving in the right direction” and 46% believing it was “going in the wrong direction”, the poll showed. The survey was conducted between March 31 and April 12, before the infections started to spread again. The new Covid-19 cases crossed 2,000 on April 15 for the first time in more than a month and remained above that level until April 23. The poll included 2,111 registered voters in Peninsular Malaysia with an estimated margin of error of 2.13%, according to the Merdeka Center. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

