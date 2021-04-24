Medical Teams International offers the vaccine at Tukwila KIRO 7 News Seattle Food Bank





TUKWILA, Washington – On Friday, people in need had a chance to get vaccinated at the Tukwila pantry. The food bank is located in Riverton Park United Methodist Church. Families come three times a week for food. Pastor Jan Bolerjack joined Medical Teams International for the vaccination clinic on Friday. They think they can come and have faith in what they are getting here is good for them, said Pastor Bolerjack. Our people come here to get food three times a week, so to offer the vaccine in the same place at the same time with the same people, hoping it is very comfortable for them. In January, Medical Teams International worked with Pro Refrigeration in Auburn to equip their mobile unit with a refrigerator so they could qualify as a vaccine provider. Today, people were given the Moderna vaccine. International Medical Teams are focused on vaccinating those most at risk, including people seeking services at local shelters. Our job here is to help communities that have had problems accessing the Internet, or not being able to go to certain places to get vaccinated, said Amanda Giron, a nursing clinic manager with Medical Teams International. They had a lot of passion making people feel comfortable, answering any questions they might have about it. People were given leaflets and could register by calling or using a QR code. They were also able to vaccinate people who walked without dating. We always look for other opportunities to serve our community, so vaccines seemed like an obvious thing, said Pastor Bolerjack. On Friday, Dr. Seattle and King County Public Health Jeff Duchin said the county was in danger of returning to Phase 2 on May 3rd. He said the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is likely to be too high to stay in Phase 3 What worries me is that there are still so many vulnerable people, two-thirds of our adults are not yet fully vaccinated, and there is a lot of spread of the virus. There is a potential for many, many more people to get sick, said Dr. Duchin. Dr. Duchin encouraged people to get vaccinated as soon as they could. King County announced that they had open meetings at mass vaccination sites in Kent and Auburn.







