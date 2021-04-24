Bengalurus COVID-19 positivity rate reaches six-month high





While on April 22, the figure for the month was 9.78% for the 16.48 lakh tests. In March, the average was 2.31% versus 13.78 lakh tests



As Karnataka continues to post new records in COVID-19 positive cases in the second wave of the pandemic, Bengaluru has reported dizzying figures. The positivity rate in April reached a six-month high of 9.78% on Thursday. According to war room bulletin Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palikes, the 9.78% positivity level is against the 16.48 lakh tests by April 22nd. In March, the positivity rate was 2.31% versus 13.78 lakh tests. When the number of cases was reduced in January and February, it was below 1%. The number of tests was also, however, lower in those two months. The last time the positivity rate was higher than it is now was in September 2020 when it was 12.21% versus 8.52 lakh tests. This, however, was much lower than the peak period of the pandemic in July when it was a whopping 23.84% versus 2.19 lakh tests. Number of cases and fatalities The Bengalurus case fatality rate was 0.51% on Thursday, which is not a big jump compared to the previous months of 0.46%. But the death toll so far in April is much higher at 820 compared to 147 in March, 88 in February and 66 in January. In July 2020, the death toll was 962 when the total number of cases was 52,406. In comparison, the number of cases in April is over 1.32 the highest loop for a month so far, with many days left. So far, Bengaluru has seen over 59 lakh positive cases and 5,450 deaths (as of April 22) since the pandemic hit. Ten times worse than the peak of July CN Manjunath, nodal officer for laboratories and testing at the COVID-19 States Task Force, said the ongoing wave is 10 times worse than the July peak. The virus has penetrated deep into the community as the drop in cases since November saw a huge movement of people and action taken for proper COVID-19 behavior. Young people in the 20 to 35 age group had a casual approach, and there is also a complacency factor. Many weddings, village holidays, protests took place. In addition, many people from Bengaluru are traveling daily to neighboring countries, he said, explaining the reasons for the increase. But the current set of restrictions will help curb further spread, he added. Virtually a jam. Once the movement of people decreases, further spread will be limited and will give the healthcare system time to breathe to recover. The system was dealing with a large number in a short period, said Dr. Manjunath.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos