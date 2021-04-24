‘Keep your fish!’: French fishermen block British trucks in port amid Brexit tensions, Europe News and Top Stories





BOULOGNE-SUR-MER (REUTERS) – French fishermen angry over delays in obtaining fishing licenses in British waters blocked trucks carrying fish landed in the UK with burnt barricades as they arrived overnight at the largest center in the UK. seafood processing in Europe. Britain’s trade deal with the European Union after Brexit allowed the block fishermen to continue fishing deep in British waters, but only once had they obtained a license. These licenses were expected to be issued soon, but on the contrary about 80 percent of the fleet in the northern Hauts-de-France region, from whose coastline the southern coast of Britain is visible, are still waiting, fishermen in Boulogne-sur-Mer said. . “We thought it would be a matter of days. Four months later we have barely moved forward,” he said. Bruno Margolle, who heads the main fisheries cooperative in Boulogne-sur-Mer. Dozens of fishermen lit fires in the docks of Boulogne, blocked the trucks with a barricade with wooden pallets and barrels and put up a sign that read: “Do you want to keep your waters ??? Well … So keep your fish !!!” . The barricade was lifted on Friday (April 23rd), hours before EU regulators approved 100m (S $ 160.5m) in French aid to the country’s fishing industry. The financial support will partially compensate fishermen whose vessels have been left stranded due to quota cuts or barred from entering UK waters, as well as fish processing firms hit by supply chains that have been sunk. in bureaucracy. Many of the captains struggling to obtain a license were unable to meet British demand for electronic data showing they had fished in UK waters for five years until Britain’s 2016 referendum on EU membership, fishermen said. Britain maintained an evidence-based approach to EU ship licensing using information provided by the European Commission, said the British Government’s Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra). Defra said the protest was unjustified and had raised her concerns with French authorities. The French government said it would speed up efforts to resolve the licensing issue and urged the European Commission to ensure that Britain implements the agreement. Breakdown of supply chains Fishermen in northern France say their livelihood depends on entering British waters, where they chase mackerel, cocoons, squid and other species. Meanwhile, British fishermen depend on entering the EU market to sell their product. About two thirds of fish landed in the UK are exported to the mainland. Britain’s exit from EU orbit at the end of a post-Brexit transition period earlier this year led to a chaotic breakdown of supply chains, which had previously seen Scottish pistols and the hunter in French shops barely a day after they were harvested . Mr Margolle said half of the Hauts-de-France fleet was mainly moored in port this year because they could not enter UK waters. “It’s not worth going out to sea to lose money,” he said.







