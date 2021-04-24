Old News From the Wenatchee World archives: Chelan Steam Back in the River; Smucker sells the Miller Fruit plant; Parades to be broadcast on channel 2 | Old News

From the Wenatchee World archives
115 years ago 1906
A new organization has been formed by local women to decorate the Wenatchee area with flowers, ornamental shrubs and trees. The group has not been officially named yet.
Five sand samples from the Wenatchee area have been sent to the Everett Chamber of Commerce which will deliver them to a glassmaker who is considering settling here.
Wenatchee residents have donated over $ 1,000 to help San Francisco earthquake victims.
The Trustees of the Wenatchee Fruit Growers Association met last Saturday to finalize the details and bylaws of the new organization.
JM Payne from Spokane traveled today through Wenatchee en route to the Entity Valley, where he has purchased a farm.
E. Riste was elected Wenatchee School Supervisor for next year during a school board meeting last week.
SS Bailey, a Seattle businessman with real estate interests in Cashmere, spent Sunday in Wenatchee.
The baseball season opened in Wenatchee this week with a match between the local team and Quincy. Wenatchee came out on top, 11-3.
Rev. TA Hilton left for Seattle to attend a meeting.
Frank Palmer is in charge of the new Ellis-Forde store in Cashmere.
Farmers Telephone Co. had 30 new telephone installations over the past month. Supplies are arriving for the new panel which is scheduled to be in operation by June. Two-day operators will be hired at that time.
The Chelan steamer is back on the river today after undergoing major repairs. Pringle, however, broke its shaft on Saturday and will be out of commission until a new one can be hired.
CH Graves is the president of the Christian Endeavor Christian Society.
65 years ago 1956
Star Instruction Instruction No. 57 and Star Camping Guide Assistant, Independent Order of Strange Societies, were the hosts of Big Bend Encampment Nr. Byron De Hart is chairman of Encampment No. 57 and Mrs. HF Wohlers is the chief aid officer.
Mrs. Bruce Mullen is the newly installed president of Lyle B. Cain Post no. 902, Foreign War Veterans.
Mrs. HC Stone will run Wenatchee Good Sports Club for next year.
Wenatchee Valley youth will attend the YMCA State Youth legislature this weekend in Olympia. They are Karen Copple, Darlene Wentz, Anne Culpepper, Jewell Brumbaugh, Kent Shoemaker, Gordon Pobst, Judy Plughoff, Pat Quinn, Lola Hinde, Ron LaFreniere, Bill Doell, Bill Sherrard and Gordon Lewis.
Sale of JM Smucker Co. fruit processing plant. and George F. Miller Fruit Co. of Wenatchee ended on Monday. The factory on North Wenatchee Avenue has three large commercial buildings and several smaller buildings on a tract of about four and a half acres. His 120-foot smokestack is a landmark north of Wenatchee. Miller said he plans to provide another fruit processing tenant for the facility.
The grand parades of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival will be broadcast this year on Channel 2, Wenatchee’s live television system, through Consolidated TV Cable Corp.
40 years ago 1981
The Wenatchee Swimming and Tennis Club has a new tennis teaching professional. He is Mike “Mitch” Michkiosky, who was previously at the Tumwater Valley Racquet Club near Olympia.
Naomi Wood has been appointed to head the board of directors of the Wenatchee Housing Authority.
Anne Etzkorn will open the Travel Tree travel agency. May 1 The business will be located at 112 N. Mission. Nancy Ginther, previously with Global Travel for six years, will lead the firm.
Mildred Naughten from Leavenworth bought the Ithaca Used Book Store there from Mr. and Mrs. Peter Vogel of Wenatchee. Naughten was executive director of Camp Fire for 30 years.
Robert W. Gomulkiewicz, a young man from Lutheran Pacific University in Wenatchee, has been hired as an intern by U.S. Senator Slade Gordon.
Mike Snyder was elected president of the Eastmont High School student body for 1981-82. Other officers are Lisa Baum, vice president; Jill Boon, secretary; and Jane Gale, treasurer.
Brian Dorsey and Mark Wentzel, both students at Wenatchee High School, received high awards at the recent Washington Vocational High School Industrial Competition in Yakima.
Mother Nature smiled as did thousands of spectators who lined the street for the grand parade of the 62nd Washington State State Flower Festival in Washington on Saturday. The pink and red decorations highlighted the Apple Blossom float, “A Delicious Matter,” worn by Queen Trina Damish and her nine princesses.
Leavenworth Masons will celebrate Zarthan Lodge’s 75th birthday on Saturday. A program will be held in the auditorium of Osborne Elementary School.
Les Schwab Tire Center, 301 Grant Road in East Wenatchee, began construction on an additional 3,000 square feet in its facility. The building will maintain a new warehouse and tire store.