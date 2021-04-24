Kentucky Clarke mourned by teammates, the basketball world

FILE – On this November 29, 2020, photo, Terrence Clarke of Kentucky, in the center, drives between Jacob Gilyard (0) and Andre Gustavson (22) of Richmond during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky . Kentucky says first guard Clarke died after a car accident in Los Angeles. He was 19 years old. The school announced Clarke’s death in a release Thursday night, April 22, 20221, but did not include further details. (Photo AP / James Crisp, File)

The death of former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke following a car accident in Los Angeles sparked a source of grief and support from around basketball, including reaction from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The university announced Clarke’s death from a collision with two cars in a launcher Thursday night. A public candlelight vigil hosted by players outside the team dorm was announced Friday night, hours after Wildcats coach John Calipari arrived in California to be with the Clarkes family and wrote on his website that he was still running. tried to process what happened to a child we all loved.

Teammates and players, 19-year-old Clarke was preparing to compete for and against in the NBA, including James, also posted condolences on social media.

At CoachCal.com, Calipari recalled how the native in Boston remained good due to an injury that limited him to just eight games and the impact of his personalities on teammates.

His heart was filled with love for his family, his friends and his teammates, Calipari wrote. He was so caring towards a person that I was the coach. His enthusiasm and energy not only for basketball, for life are what we all hope to have in our journey.

Terrence had realized that part that if you wake up every day with a smile on your face and a joy in everything you do, this life is beautiful.

7-legged Kentucky Olivier Sarr, who this week followed his teammate in the NBA draft, posted a photo of himself being comforted by Clarke on Instagram. Sarr wrote, Lil bruh. I love you forever with a broken heart emoji and a message in French before it ends, Calm down.

Former Kentucky player and Philadelphia 76ers rookie Tyrese Maxey wrote on Twitter: My heart is extremely heavy now! and prayed to his family Clarkes.

On Instagram, James posted a picture of Clarke and wrote: REST IN N IN IN PARADISE NEPHEW !!! with some emoji.

Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown, who mentored Clarke and had him as a guest in numerous games last season, posted some pictures of himself with Clarke and demanded that his name be called up this summer in the NBA draft. Along with NBA players such as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Indiana Pacers Cassius Stanley also expressed their grief in the posts.

Clarke’s fatal accident came a day after he and his Kentucky teammate Brandon Boston Jr. signs with Klutch Sports Group.

Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant John Matassa, who works in the Valley Traffic Division, told ESPN that Clarke was a single person in a vehicle that passed a red light going at a very high speed in the area of the Los Angeles San Fernando Valley at approximately 2:10 p.m. PDT.

Matassa said surveillance video showed Clarke colliding with another vehicle that was preparing to turn left, hitting a street light pole and then a block wall. Clarke was taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Matassa said the other driver, who was in a truck, did not claim any injuries. Clarke was driving a 2021 Hyundai Genesis and was not wearing his seat belt properly, according to Matassa.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens heard reports about Clarke’s crash and death shortly after his team beat the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Clarke was known to the Celtics, their players and even Stevens’s son.

“I’m not sure how much I want to talk about the game when you consider him a Boston kid … those kids are important to us here,” Stevens said. I have never met him. My son looks up. Hard to talk about a basketball game.

