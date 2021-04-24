International
Written notice, point person is now required in setting up community pantries in QC
MANILA, Philippines While permits are not required, community store organizers in Quezon City are strongly encouraged to give written notice and coordinate with the barangays where they are located, as well as provide a person responsible for it.
It contained a memorandum issued by the Quezon City government on April 23, the same day that an elderly citizen collapsed and died while waiting in line at the community pantry hosted by actress Angel Locsin on Friday.
The town hall further demanded that the boil should designate a person responsible for the pantry, preferably a barangay resident, where they intend to place the pantry.
A person or group intending to operate a community pantry is strongly encouraged to give written notice and coordinate with Barangay where the pantry is located, the guidelines noted.
The notice must indicate a responsible person who will be in charge of the pantry, and who is preferred to be a resident of the barangay in question. For clarity, provided the community pantry provides food to the public free of charge, no permit or city government permit or tenant will be required to operate the pantry, he added.
Stall attendants and staff are also instructed to wear face masks and face shields at all times, and not to apply a face mask-free service policy, and no service.
At least a distance of one meter between people in the queue should also be maintained, the instructions are added.
Customers are not allowed to eat or drink near the community cellar. All food or drink should be just to be taken. Do not allow customers to touch or treat exposed items unnecessarily, the instructions say.
Other instructions are as follows:
The pantry and barangay can coordinate on reasonable crowd control measures, such as:
- setting a fixed time for persons in line;
- limiting the number of persons served in a day, or for certain periods of time such as breakfast or afternoon;
- use of marshals to enforce health protocols and disperse overcrowding;
- determining places for queues;
- the community pantry should avoid blocking any roads or sidewalks;
- the community pantry can operate from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., subject to any review of prevailing public safety hours;
- must maintain cleanliness in its vicinity.
- cartons, plastic bags, eco-bags or other containers, food waste and rubbish must be disposed of properly;
- pantry operators will take responsibility for food safety.
- food must be fresh or not expired, and no counterfeit, spoiled or unsanitary food will be distributed;
Cellar operators will take responsibility for food safety. The food must be fresh or not expired and no counterfeit, spoiled or unsanitary food must be distributed, the instructions further state.
In light of the reports of certain persons who use community barns and receive more than their fair share, community barns are encouraged to adopt a system to mitigate the abuse or collection of goods.
EDV
