Henry Shepherdson: Father had previously been charged with threats to kill baby Kobi





The allegedly violent story of a father accused of killing his infant daughter in a homicide at a SA tourist attraction has been revealed in shocking court documents.

Shocking court documents have revealed the allegedly violent story of a man who jumped off the Whispering Wall of South Australia with his infant daughter tied to his body, killing them both. Henry Shepherdson and his daughter Kobe died in the alleged suicide murder at the Barossa resort on Wednesday, with witnesses telling police they saw their father being thrown from the edge of the dam. The paramedics found him dead when they arrived and were tragically unable to resurrect Kobi. Police previously detailed a history of domestic violence within the family, but new court documents reviewed by NCA NewsWire revealed that Mr. Shepherdson was charged with threatening to kill his young daughter last year. Indictments from December 2020 show that Mr. Shepherdson was also charged with fake assault and imprisonment against his partner and threatening to kill both him and baby Kobi. Mr Shepherdson was held in custody until early March when the charges were dropped. Court documents did not show why the charge against Mr Shepherdson was dropped. Mr Shepherdson was also ordered to appear in Adelaide Magistrates’ Court on the day of the tragedy, just hours before jumping from the Whispering Wall of the Barossa Reservoir, killing both. Earlier, South Australian Assistant Police Commissioner Ian Parrott said they were investigating the death toll. Mr Parrott said there had been an extensive history of domestic violence between Mr Shepherdson and Kobi’s mother. “Every relationship is a complex thing, especially when there is domestic violence involved in the relationship,” he told reporters Thursday. “And while I’m not free to discuss the specifics of this particular situation, it will certainly be part of our investigation into what was going on in the relationship and obviously, what was done before this particular incident.” Mr Parrott said no one else was being sought for the deaths. He said Mr Shepherdson had legal access to his daughter at the time of the tragedy. Kobi’s mother shared photos of her daughter and asked for privacy. “We have a beautiful little face which will probably be the face of domestic violence moving forward,” Mr Parrott said. “When you see the photos provided, it tells the story.” Police declined to comment on why the charges were dropped, referring the matter to the prosecution. More related stories Reds hope for Ballymore bubble The Queensland Reds hope the state government will allow them to recreate the last few seasons of Ballymore last season and the home quarantine scenario to best prepare for the Super Rugby AU grand final. Read more Beveridges High-impact dog in shape Luke Beveridge has hailed Jack Macrae’s early season form, which he says has been essential to the Bulldogs’ unbeaten start. Read more

