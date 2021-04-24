Bosch turns sports complex into Covid care center in B’luru, Auto News, ET Auto





Bengaluru: Leading vehicle component maker Bosch turned the sports complex on its extensive campus here into a Covid care center, an official said on Friday. “We have transformed the indoor sports complex on our Adugodi campus in the city into a 70-bed Covid care center and other equipment to treat patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms of the virus,” said a company official. for IANS. The Indian wing of the German motorist entrusted the center to the city civilian body – Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) for the admission of Covid patients and their treatment. “As Covid cases have increased in the city and hospitals are filling with patients, our center is an effort to help the Karnataka government care for those who cannot sleep in its own or private hospitals,” the official said. The 70-bed center has qualified staff and medical equipment to treat and care for Covid patients referred by the civic body. “The center provides all-day medical care, meals, beds and internet equipment for patients referred by the BBMP and family members of our staff,” the official said. City lawmaker from Congress and former Home Secretary Ramalinga Reddy congratulated the company on setting up the center at its sports complex. Bosch CEO Soumitra Bhattacharya said the transformation of the sports complex into a Covid care center reaffirmed the company’s commitment to ensuring the health and safety of its employees and the public. “We have also distributed about 40 lakh acne masks to our front line employees. The masks were produced at our Naganathapura factory (on the southern outskirts of the city),” he added. Bengaluru registered 16,662 new cases in one day, bringing the city’s Covid number to 6,15,581, including 1,49,624 active cases. Of the 190 patients who underwent infection in the state during the day, 124 were in Bengaluru, while out of 1,128 patients in the ICU, 246 are in Bengaluru hospitals.







