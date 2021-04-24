The international connection has had a major impact on the UNCG

GREENSBORO, NC Many important contributions during the UNC Greensboro (UNCG) Southern Men’s Football Conference Championship have been made by its international association.

Make no mistake, everyone on the Spartan roster has given something special during this special season for the second year coach Chris Rich .

Like many programs, the UNCG list has brought the Travel Channel to life. There are student-athletes from Germany, England, Iceland, France, Sweden and Ghana. There are more with roots from other countries outside America.

“Division I men’s football has a huge international presence for sure and for us in particular we have a certain pattern of recruitment and the type of player we want here at UNCG,” Rich said. “We will recruit our country, our region and recruit all over the world. We want to use our connections and contacts in different countries. We have been able to bring in quite a few international and talented players through the contacts and relationships that we have built over the years “.

The Spartans are pumped to be in the NCAA Tournament. They will play Omaha in the first round of the NCAA on Thursday, April 29 at 6pm with the winner advancing to face No. 1. 4 Stanford Sunday, May 2 at 5 pm (CLICK HERE FOR TICKET INFORMATION)

Sifomore Mani Austmann , who scored the winning goal in last week’s match in the SoCon championship match against Belmont, is from Iceland. initial Theo Collomb , who leads the Spartans with seven goals, is from France. Old Nelson Oceano , an All-SoCon performer during his career, is from Germany.

First year goalkeeper Niclas Wild , a member of the All-SoCon Initial Team, is from Germany. Defender of the First Team of the First College Emmanuel hagan AND Manny Apau are from Ghana. Initial midfielder Jack Birch is from England, starting midfielder Olle Kassidis is from Sweden, and Maycol reyes is from Honduras.

However, despite the different countries they came from, they arrived at the UNCG with the same goal.

“They’ve all done a great job of switching to our game here in the US because it’s different,” Rich said. “It’s a great group of guys. They are great human beings first. I think first of all we recruited great people and like-minded people. Boys who are ambitious, who are competitive and boys who are “obsessed with winning. When you have guys who have similar thoughts and the same mindset, they will click with each other more than not.”

The real work begins after the players engage in the UNCG. Whenever he sees one of his international recruits physically on campus, Rich reacts like a toddler on Christmas morning.

“The recruitment is interesting,” Rich said. “You recruit and get the commitment and yet when they sign their scholarship agreement, they’re not here yet. There ‘s still a big process to get them here in terms of admissions, eligibility, amateurism and a lot of logistics. “They are here, they have to go through and adjust to the college game, a new coaching staff, a new team so there is always a transition period.”

Luckily for the Spartans and perhaps a hidden secret of their success was that the fall season was postponed due to COVID-19.

“A row of silver for sure,” Rich said. “We had young boys and boys coming from across the sea, so they had little time to adjust. We feel like it certainly benefited us. It ‘s always a great feeling for all our boys to come to campus with for sure. “