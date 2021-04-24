Virtual Ramadan helps British Muslims struggle with restrictions





LONDON: The Mental Health Charity is partnering with the Islamic Education Platform to provide a range of educational and spiritual workshops throughout Ramadan that will provide Muslims with relief from the mental health strain of spending a sacred second month directly under the restrictions of strong coronavirus (COVID-19). Mental Health Charity Humanity Support has partnered with the Islam Teach Me Islam education platform to hold online sessions. The organizations will offer Islamic conversations, children’s stories, interactive baking for Iftar, along with free health sessions and fitness, three times a week throughout the month. During Ramadan, Muslims fast during the day and normally gather after sunset to participate in food and worship with their friends, family and the wider community. This Ramadan is the second time the UK has spent 3.3 million Muslims observing strict curbs in social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While in previous years curbs saw a total ban on social interaction as the virus swept across the country, this year sees looser restrictions for fans. Although the amount of social interaction still remains far from what Muslims would normally expect from the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. Nabeela Raza, CEO of Teach Me Islam, told Arab News that her platform learned from the first blockade of Ramadan how important it is for people to stay socially engaged and connected during the holy month, even if it has to be in internet.

A member of the mosque staff prays in the otherwise empty mosque Noor Ul Islam one day before Ramadan begins in the UK, in Bury, Greater Manchester on April 24, 2020. (AFP) Last year was the most difficult Ramadan the Muslim community went through, Raza said. A year later, some restrictions still in force do not allow us to enjoy the company of friends and family, break up together, and do the things we would normally do. Raza explained that during the blockade, and especially during Ramadan, people need the services of Islam Learn more than usual. With online education services, she said, people were still able to feel like they were interacting humanely or having the personal tutor give them the right advice. But it also makes her feel like they are not alone. In difficult times, Raza added, religious education can provide us with the coping mechanisms and tools we need to achieve them. Support for Humanity is a London-based mental health charity that has provided counseling for the grief of many families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic. In a statement to Arab News, Idris Patel, CEO of Humanitarian Support, said: “Ramadan is a time for Muslims to bond spiritually as well as remember less luck and give to charity, but it is also a time when families come together. . The pandemic will make this very difficult this year for many Muslims, and we, as a mental health charity, want people to feel that there is something for the community to enter and be part of and not feel isolated. Online sessions are free and will take place throughout the month.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos