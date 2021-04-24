Jawa Motor donates the bike to Mayur Shelke who rescued a child from the high-speed train

If you have not been away from the Internet in recent days, there is a good chance you have heard of Mayur Shelke. He is a railroad person who risked his life to save a child from a high-speed train. A video of him rescuing the baby also went viral online. After that, he won accolades from many, including Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, businessmen Anand Mahindra and Gautam Adani and actor R Madhavan. Now, Jawa Motorcycle has teamed up to honor the brave by giving him one of their bikes.

Anupam Thareja, Director at Jawa Motorcycle, went on Twitter to share the news and the photo of the hero.

This brave heart honors us by riding in our machine. Mayur, you will serve as our ongoing inspiration. To be selfless, brave and agile like you. You are a real #JawaHero, he wrote as he shared the image.

Responding to his post, Thareja also shared the viral video documenting Shelke rescuing the child.

Look again at this brave Mayur Railway person who took care to save the young Sangeeta Shirsat’s visually impaired son from the rails.

And I just heard that he donated half of his prize money to the mother-son duo. I was amazed before, now I am humbled. Hello!@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/oCrirFhSOa – Anupam Thareja (@reach_anupam) April 23, 2021

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also wrote on Twitter to praise the company’s gesture. This is a really special man. Not just because of his selfless act of courage, but because of the humility and charity he displayed his recognition. What a privilege it is for him to accept our gift, he wrote. The company Mahindras Mahindra & Mahindra, a few years ago, revived the ruined Czech brand Java in India through their subsidiary Classic Legends.

The Ministry of Railways also announced a price of 50,000 for Shelke. After that, the appraiser announced that he would give half of the reward money for the education of the child he saved.