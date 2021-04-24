International
Six patients die at Amritsar private hospital due to lack of oxygen
Amritsar Gurpreet Deputy Commissioner Singh Khaira said they held a meeting with private hospital owners on Friday about oxygen supply.
By Mandeep Kaur Narula
PREPARED N ON 24 APR, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Six seriously ill patients died at a private hospital in Punjabs Amritsar due to lack of oxygen on Saturday morning. Hospital authorities blamed the district administration for the first such incident in Punjab, saying they had given priority to government hospitals in providing oxygen supply, amid the second wave of Covid-19 that has led to an increase in infections and hospitalizations. overloaded.
The wave has caused a shortage of critical supplies like oxygen and medicine. Oxygen is a critical medical intervention against Covid-19, which causes respiratory distress in some cases. The pandemic has accelerated global demand for it.
The district administration purchased oxygen cylinders from suppliers for government hospitals. Is responsible for [oxygen] shortages in private hospitals, said Sunil Devgan, managing director of Neelkanth Hospital, where all six died. He added that they had informed the patients’ families about the limited oxygen supply. We urged them to transfer their patients to another hospital, but they did not accept the option.
Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira said they held a meeting with private hospital owners on Friday about oxygen supply and that is when Neelkanth authorities informed them of the absence. We told private hospitals not to admit any critical patients or those in need of oxygen if they were deficient as we could only adjust a few cylinders for GMCH [Government Medical College Hospital], where more patients are admitted. Private hospitals are responsible for regulating the required number of [oxygen] cylinders. If Neelkanth Hospital had a supply shortage, they should have referred patients to other hospitals, he said.
Due to the lack of [oxygen] cylinders in the circle [Amritsar], the oxygen supply to Neelkanth Hospital was said this morning, resulting in the deaths of six patients in the country. Of the dead, two were from Gurdaspur district, one from Tarn Taran and three from Amritsar district. All six patients were in critical condition when they were admitted to the hospital on Thursday.
Civil surgeon Amritsar Charanjit Singh promised an investigation and said they would ensure no such incidents occur in the future.
SHUT
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]nternetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]