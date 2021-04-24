Six patients die at Amritsar private hospital due to lack of oxygen

Six seriously ill patients died at a private hospital in Punjabs Amritsar due to lack of oxygen on Saturday morning. Hospital authorities blamed the district administration for the first such incident in Punjab, saying they had given priority to government hospitals in providing oxygen supply, amid the second wave of Covid-19 that has led to an increase in infections and hospitalizations. overloaded.

The wave has caused a shortage of critical supplies like oxygen and medicine. Oxygen is a critical medical intervention against Covid-19, which causes respiratory distress in some cases. The pandemic has accelerated global demand for it.

The district administration purchased oxygen cylinders from suppliers for government hospitals. Is responsible for [oxygen] shortages in private hospitals, said Sunil Devgan, managing director of Neelkanth Hospital, where all six died. He added that they had informed the patients’ families about the limited oxygen supply. We urged them to transfer their patients to another hospital, but they did not accept the option.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira said they held a meeting with private hospital owners on Friday about oxygen supply and that is when Neelkanth authorities informed them of the absence. We told private hospitals not to admit any critical patients or those in need of oxygen if they were deficient as we could only adjust a few cylinders for GMCH [Government Medical College Hospital], where more patients are admitted. Private hospitals are responsible for regulating the required number of [oxygen] cylinders. If Neelkanth Hospital had a supply shortage, they should have referred patients to other hospitals, he said.

Due to the lack of [oxygen] cylinders in the circle [Amritsar], the oxygen supply to Neelkanth Hospital was said this morning, resulting in the deaths of six patients in the country. Of the dead, two were from Gurdaspur district, one from Tarn Taran and three from Amritsar district. All six patients were in critical condition when they were admitted to the hospital on Thursday.

Civil surgeon Amritsar Charanjit Singh promised an investigation and said they would ensure no such incidents occur in the future.