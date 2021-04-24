Vaccine Diplomacy Modi Govts Suffering Before the Disaster

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has blamed India for failing to meet its obligation to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Europe.Politicothe newspaper quoted Merkel as saying: “We now have a situation with India where, in relation to the pandemic emergency situation, we are concerned if pharmaceutical products will still come to us.” Of course, we have only allowed India to become such a large pharmaceutical manufacturer, in the first place, also from the European side, in the hope that this too will be respected. If not now, we will have to rethink.

Sadly, Merkel’s legendary ability to detail facts while articulating thoughts is lacking here. But the saddest part is that the Modi government deceived it, as it deceived the UN and domestic opinion, about India’s capacity to supply vaccines after meeting its own needs.

Of course, the main problem here is the obsessive rivalry of the Modi governments and partisanship with China to show that India is shining better than China. It’s a futile endeavor, as an original is always worth more than a copy. As a start, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a grave mistake by advertising India as the world pharmacy.

From that point, India was falling down the hill for an inevitable train crash. Such bombastic images may work in election rallies, but not in international diplomacy, where the actor is held accountable. Nothing damages a country’s reputation more than boyish disobedience and capriciousness.

In reality, India has very limited capacity to make COVID-19 vaccines.wirehas presented an excellent analysisof the current state of the game. The facts and figures are revealing. And the conclusions drawn are startling:

The government created a false misconception internationally that it would be the protection of COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries. For, India ‘s high capacity is not easily convertible to make vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic. Modi Govt withdrew from his bombastic rhetoric without bothering to find out about the current capacity in the country and conducted a detailed on-demand supply planning exercise, most essential of all the management principles of any supply chain. Otherwise, he may have realized at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic that India was indeed deficient in production capacity to vaccinate its population.

Having said that, the government harassed the two Indian producers over the pricing policy, refusing to back them up with funds or even make advance payments against future supplies. Manufacturers had to accumulate their own risk. No dramatic increase in the amount of vaccines is expected in the short term.

In summary, Modi Govt was blind to his own rhetoric about not just beingatmanirbharbut also a savior of the world. He did not even look at the numbers and wasted precious months that could have been spent pulling out domestic production capacity. Now, India has been reduced from being the world pharmacy to a desperate seeker of imported vaccines.

The great demonization fiasco fades into insignificance. If demonetization took away the livelihoods of millions of people, the catastrophic treatment of the vaccine supply would bring severe damage to people’s lives as long as herd immunity remains elusive. The government stands exposed as not only indecent, but less than honest, and incorrigibly selfish to rise to.

When it comes to diplomacy as well, India has lost a lot. Its credibility on the world stage remains broken. India walked around as the pioneer of COVAX, the WHO global initiative aimed at equal access to COVID-19 vaccines. But now it happens that India qualifies only as a recipient, like Benin or the Solomon Islands, and not as a donor. Fortunately, this disaster is not yet in the spotlight.

The spotlight falls on the spotlightEmpty rejection of US pointto lift the ban on the supply of ingredients for the production of vaccines. The ban took effect on February 5th. But the foreign policy institution lacked a sense of urgency. Instead, tom-tomming began that QUAD is rushing like an armored knight to produce Covid-19 vaccines in India! Ironically, the Biden Administration is now using that baloney as America’s major contribution to the production of vaccines for its Indian allies! What a hoax!

There is no piece of evidence that Prime Minister Modi raised the issue of America’s First Approach to Vaccines with President Biden during the Quad summit held on March 12 full thirty-five days after the latter called the Defense Production Act to limit exports materials to increase domestic production of vaccines in the US. One wonders who prepares the talking points for prime ministers?

Paradoxically, the two countries that have come to India’s aid are Russia and China. However, the US has twisted Indian elbows in recent years to atrophy India’s relations with Russia, and there has indeed been a setback to adjusting to Washingtondictate. The prime minister no longer has time to receive a visiting foreign minister from Russia.

As for China, this is not quite the case to write about it, but the truth must be told. Suffice it to say, the Indian narrative on Sino-Indian tensions is skating on thin ice today and increasingly seems like a shaky alibi to form an alliance with the US

As a result, it becomes a bitter pill to swallow to acceptChinas offer helpof the tide over the pandemic. Synophobes feel disappointed, American lobbyists are looking away. But the clear truth is, China happens to be the only country today that is able to help India cope with the pandemic situation in a meaningful way and it has come calling out without encouragement. Undoubtedly, the Modi government will be doing the right thing by discussing with Beijing the specific areas where Chinas helps can make a critical difference today to save lives.

What good is foreign policy if it stays detached from domestic realities? Make no mistake, the horrific sights of human suffering in metropolitan India are just the tip of the iceberg. Large tufts of inland soil are being filled with untold sorrows. What is it5 kgkidANDfromto ease that suffering?

India’s foreign policies are highly militarized and geopolitical and fail to capture the real needs and demands of the country. After the Mandal Commission and affirmative action in the 1980s and after the exodus of high school children to the greenest pastures in the US, our elites have considered America as a home away from home. This elite obsession, paradoxically, has deepened only after the self-styled nationalists and theirparivartook the reins of power in Delhi.