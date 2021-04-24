Nicola Sturgeon urged not to sacrifice the livelihood of the guards following the support of the Greens policy





An OPEN letter has been sent to the Prime Minister of Scotland, stressing concerns that the Scottish Green Party proposals could “destroy a considerable part of Scotland’s cultural heritage”.

Behind the letter are 5,300 members of the Scottish Guardian Association, who believe their livelihoods and those of their families could be threatened if the next government calls for an end to all gaming and angling management in Scotland – as proposed from the Greens.

SGA claims that not only will such a move put thousands of rural workers in decline, affecting their well-being and their family’s future prospects, but it will impose a “damaging burden” on the public purse. The letter urges Nicola Sturgeon not to bargain with the livelihoods of rural workers in order to gain the Greens’ support over future policies. Speaker Alex Hogg wrote: “I fully appreciate that this manifesto does not belong to your party. I am aware, however, that any coalition seeks policy exchanges in exchange for budget support. I ask for at least reassurance from you, on behalf of the of our members concerned, that any future coalition will not see the SNP adopt Green policies which will lead to massive surpluses among Scotland’s traditional rural workforce sectors. “The manifesto you mention does not mean the loss of some jobs. It means thousands of jobs. Moreover, the vague alternatives seem to create fewer jobs, are completely cost-free, undefined and will still require more public investment if it will ever happen. “They may be a wish list, issued to lure voters at election time, but they are causing concern in the minds of people who grow up upset about their future, the education of their children, where they will live and “How are we going to make a salary within five to 10 years. We have already received a lot of communications about it.” Mr Hogg went on to point out that there could be potential job losses of around 13,100 jobs, adding that this did not include jobs that could be lost if a reduction in the number of sheep were to be pursued, as he claims to have been suggested. in Green’s manifesto. “I understand that not everyone can agree on shooting, deer hunting, fishing, farming in the hills or anywhere else, but these activities simply provide the income stream that enables families to continue living as part of their communities. them, “he continued. “Take it off and the burden falls on the state at a time when economic recovery is key. “Covid-19 has taught us a lot about how society operates and what matters. While many NGOs in the affluent environment were harassing staff and waiting for the public bag to reopen, land managers were helping to ensure food security and supply, so supermarket shelves were not bare. “The privately funded shooters who were controlling the pigeons and crows for the harvest and the keepers who administered the foxes in the time of the lambs were all part of this process and the structure and arrangements of rural life and land management which the Green party seems desperate to dispose of them.e. “During the blockade, farmers’ caretakers and farmers put themselves at risk as volunteers and used their skills and equipment, freely, to help the Scottish Rescue and Fire Service extinguish fires that have caused unprecedented greenhouse gas emissions over the years. last, “he added. “Lowland ranchers have continued to feed birds and other birds such as songbirds through the hungry void of a harsh winter this year, despite their shooting income being cut to pieces due to Covid 19 Heather management has helped the cause of our declining pollinators.Ghillies rivers have continued to use mink traps and remove invasive plant species from our river banks, despite lowering singing reservations throughout the year. “The Greens’ electoral literature says they are seeking a fairer and greener Scotland. I wonder where justice stands for thousands determined to lose their jobs and homes, or how ‘fair’ the transition will be. them, “he concluded.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos