After the Edhi Foundation, More people from Pakistan come forward to help India amid the COVID crisis





As India continues to fight the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, some aid is coming from across the border into Pakistan. On Friday, the Edhi Foundation, Pakistan’s largest charity, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering a fleet of 50 ambulances and services to address the Covid crisis. To provide the services, the Karachi-based humanitarian group seeks permission to enter the country, as well as necessary instructions from the local administration and police departments. We are ready to place our team in any critical area of ​​concern in your direction without hesitation, the letter reads. First humanity, Allah Almighty Have mercy on the innocent people of India suffering from Covid. we are in this together, we pray for their Prompt Recovery, Pakistan is with You #Getwellsoonindia #indianeedoxygen #PakistanstandstandwithIndia pic.twitter.com/fjapHKed0S Meran Ahmed Soomro (@ Meran Ahmed Soomro) April 24, 2021 It is not just the Edhi Foundation, there is a growing call on social media in Pakistan urging the government to help India in times of crisis. Trendy hashtags on social media Hashtags like #IndianLivesMatter, IndiaNeedsOxygen and #PakistanstandswithIndia have been on trend in Pakistan’s cyberspace. In this difficult time #PakistanstandstandwithIndia, stay strong neighbor this will pass. Prayers #pakistanstandswithindia pic.twitter.com/ukiehXhf66 __! KhAlil (@as_a_afridian) April 24, 2021 India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. The health care system is collapsing. It’s a Pandemic, we’re all together. They need to support each other.

Full video: https://t.co/XmNp5oTBQ2#IndiaWe need oxygen # COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/vX1FCSlQjs Shoaib Akhtar (@ shoaib100mph) April 23, 2021 Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday expressed support for the people of India and said the COVID-19 crisis is another reminder that humanitarian issues require answers beyond political assessment. “We express our support for the people of India in the wake of the current wave of # COVID19 infections that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I express our heartfelt sympathy to the families affected in #India,” Qureshi wrote in Twitter. # COVID-19 it is another reminder that humanitarian issues require answers beyond political evaluation. Pakistan continues to work with SAARC countries to boost cooperation to fight pandemic. https://t.co/hgpp0vxjSM Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 24, 2021 Pakistan continues to work with SAARC countries to boost co-operation to fight the pandemic, he said. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also wrote on Twitter saying “We must fight this global challenge we face humanity together”. I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery are addressed to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and in the world. We must fight this global challenge that we face humanity together Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021 Pakistan is appearing to help its neighbor even as the country is also witnessing an increase in new COIVD-19 cases. Pakistan on Saturday reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day. Authorities reported 157 deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 16,999. A total of 5,908 additional cases pushed the number to 790,016, as authorities complained of routine violations of social distance and masking rules. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that military troops would be called in to help police enforce restrictions on public places.







