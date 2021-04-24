The killing of the police officer was an attack on France, says the Prime Minister





French Prime Minister Jean Castex speaks as he holds a press conference on the government’s strategy for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Paris, France, April 22, 2021. Ludovic Marin / Pool via Reuters

The killing on Friday of a police officer in a commuter town in Paris was an attack on the French Republic, Prime Minister Jean Castex said. Read more “Once again, the Republic is under attack. Once again, the French state is under threat. We will not allow this to pass,” Castex said on Saturday, speaking to reporters from the southern city of Toulouse. The administrative police officer was stabbed on Friday by a man who entered a police station in the Paris city of Rambouillet. President Emmanuel Macron said in response that France was again the victim of a terrorist attack. The attacker, a Tunisian national residing in France, was shot dead by police officers. France’s anti-terror prosecutor said he was leading the investigation because the attacker had previously searched the site and because of what he said during the attack. A judicial source close to the investigation said the attacker had shouted “Allahu Akbar”, or “God is the greatest”. France has experienced several attacks by Islamic militants in recent years. The bombings and shootings on November 13, 2015, at the Bataclan Theater and other places around Paris killed 130 people, and in July 2016 an Islamic militant drove a truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

