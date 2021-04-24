In 150,000 active Covid cases, Bengaluru is the worst hit Indian district

With Bengaluru recording 150,000 active coronavirus cases, the highest for any city in the country, the Karnataka Duty Advisory Committee for COVID-19 has urged the state government to impose strict restrictions, including blocking for 14 days to break the chain. .

Panel members have also recommended to the government to increase the number of beds to deal with the crisis.

TAC members also predict the third COVID wave in October-November and, accordingly, have insisted that the government complete vaccination of age groups in need before the next wave strikes.

Professor and Chief of Life Epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Giridhar Babu told PTI: “I have registered to say that there are two main strategies.

First, we need to reduce the number of cases and this will only happen with a strict block for at least 14 days.

“Second, we need to expand the capacity of the bed by getting as many beds as possible from all private medical colleges, nursing homes and hospitals.”

According to him, the 14-day blockade will reduce the number of infections.

The TAC member said the state could witness the peak of the second wave by the end of May or the first week of June.

Sri Jayadeva, a prominent cardiologist and director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research, told CN Manjunath that he had predicted in November 2020 the arrival of the second wave of COVID in March or April based on the pattern of spread and resurgence in Europe.

While COVID cases may fall by the end of May or the first week of June, bringing people up for the next six to nine months will hold the key.

“The most important thing is when the cases fall, the guards should not be left down.

“Wearing a face mask and physical distancing should continue and most importantly the congregation should be banned,” he told the PTI.

Health experts were of the opinion that the health care system is totally stifled.

“In the first stage, the cases were coming in a scalable way. So the daily increase in a particular state was 200 to 300 cases. Now it is in the thousands,” the cardiologist said.

Giridhar Babu also agreed with him.

“BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has informed the high court that there are no more ICU beds.

So the court has also said that the situation is very scary. This will summarize the current status, “Babu explained.

Both were unanimous that vaccination should be completed by October before the third possible wave hits the nation.

“Vaccination must continue. From October to November the whole country must be vaccinated. Otherwise, we are back in a rough blow,” Manjunath said.

Meanwhile, Chief Commissioner Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Gaurav Gupta said officials in the civil agency COVID war room are working over time.

Regarding the lack of oxygen and essential medicines such as Remdesivir, the Chief Commissioner told the news agency that the whole country was struggling with it and the Center and the state were dealing with it effectively.

Asked about the need for more ICU beds, he said some have already been fixed and more need to be purchased very soon.

With 26,962 infections on Friday, the state reached its highest overnight peak in COVID cases.

There were also 190 deaths.

Most alarming was that active cases in the state exceeded 200,000 marks, of which 150,000 are in Bengaluru alone.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told the Prime Minister during a video conference that the state needs about 1,500 tonnes of oxygen and two bottles of Remdesivir news.

To curb the alarming increase in COVID cases, the state has imposed a night and weekend curfew while ordering the closure of many shops and business centers.