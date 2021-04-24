ULL Global Engagement Division Receives International Achievement Award





FOR Immediate Release

April 23, 2021 SHARING THE GLOBAL RESPONSIBILITY OF UN UNIVERSITY TL LOUISIANA IN LA LAFAYETTE ACCEPTS THE INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD Lafayette, LA The Lafayette International Center Foundation, which serves as the advisory board of the Lafayette International Centers, is pleased to announce that the 21st International Achievement Award (IAA) has been awarded to the University of Louisiana’s Global Engagement Division in Lafayette. A ceremony was held at the Lafayette International Center, downtown Lafayette, on Thursday, April 22, 2021, before a meeting of City-Parish officials, representatives of the UL Lafayette, past Award honorees, and past members of Themeli. Lafayette Mayor Josh Guillory stated: The Lafayette International Center and the Lafayette Consolidated Government are deeply committed to a strong Lafayette economy and to strengthening Lafayette’s links with the rest of the world. For the past thirty-one years, the International Center has grown, developed information and education programs, and helped bring over $ 107 million into the local economy and is nationally recognized for excellence. Dave Domingue, Director of the Lafayette International Center, continued, “Since our office is primarily an international trade development organization, the focus is on individuals and organizations whose activities have helped to attract economic benefits to the Lafayette area. This year we have selected the University of Louisiana in the Global Engagement Division in Lafayettes. The Division is the commitment of Universities to the globalization of education, research and community engagement while increasing its global presence. The division is working on a number of projects towards those goals and the data show that international students at UL Lafayette brought over 17 million to the local economy last year! Domingue concluded by saying, Their work demonstrates the commitment of Universities to help Lafayette become a city with global connectivity and global influence, led by their Global Engagement Division. Dr. Gabriel Carranza, Executive Director of Global Engagement, thanked the IAA committee for this appointment and stated, Higher Education is an Export Product that brings wealth to Lafayette by creating jobs and having a significant economic impact. A global education is the driving force of economic diversification, and that means opening up to new markets and jumping on the global pickup. The International Achievement Award was created to honor an organization or individual that has made an outstanding contribution to Lafayettes’s international image and connections. The award debuted in 1998 and is presented once a year to various beneficiaries representing many sectors such as Oil & Gas, Music and Visual Arts, Production, Food, Tourism and Hospitality and Finance. About the University of Louisiana Lafayette Global Engagement Division: The Global Engagement Division at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette strives to create and develop global University initiatives and provide multidisciplinary pathways to globalize education for our students, and foster research and professional development opportunities for faculty and staff. Composed of study program offices abroad and international affairs, as well as the intensive English program of universities, the Global Engagement Division is an Academic Affairs unit responsible for the Globalization efforts of Universities. We aim to expand and diversify Global University partnerships, facilitate global education for all UL Lafayette students, increase international student enrollment, and develop and enhance alumni and community engagement. A quality education is not just about mastering the curriculum in the academic field of study. It requires, among other things, developing a global perspective, a sustainable set of values ​​to guide our behaviors, learning how to think critically and independently, and learning how to apply the joie de vivre concept to our lives. . Our two-pronged task is to help students and the local community understand and appreciate global interdependence. For more information about the Global Engagement Division, please visit https://globalengagement.louisiana.edu. For more information, please call Christophe Pilot at the Lafayette International Center at (337)291-5474 or email [email protected]

