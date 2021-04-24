Kuwait indefinitely suspends all commercial flights from India







In a circular, the Kuwaits DGCA said Indians can get there from any other country only if they have stayed outside India for at least 14 days.

Citizens of Kuwait, their first-degree relatives, spouses and children and their domestic workers (excluding this restriction) are excluded. The operation of air freight flights will continue from India. The circular will be effective from 12.01am (Kuwaiti local time) on Saturday (April 24th) until further notice, the circular said. NEW DELHI: Amid growing cases of Covid in India, Kuwait on Saturday suspended all commercial flights from the country indefinitely with immediate effect.In a circular, the Kuwaits DGCA said Indians can get there from any other country only if they have stayed outside India for at least 14 days.Citizens of Kuwait, their first-degree relatives, spouses and children and their domestic workers (excluding this restriction) are excluded. The operation of air freight flights will continue from India. The circular will be effective from 12.01am (Kuwaiti local time) on Saturday (April 24th) until further notice, the circular said. Bahrain has announced revised international arrival procedures from 27 April 2021. All travelers arriving from India must keep a negative PCR test report with a QR code performed within 48 hours before departure. All other existing travel-related procedures remain unchanged, the Indian embassy in Bahrain tweeted.

This requirement is for all passengers over the age of six going to Bahrain from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Some countries like the UK, Canada and the UAE have banned the entry of travelers from India due to the massive increase in Covid cases in the country.

Others like Singapore have tightened entry rates for Indians. Indonesia has decided not to issue visas to foreigners who have been in India in the last 14 days.

