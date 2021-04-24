Boom in cheap international flights on DIA FOX31 KDVR





DENVER (KDVR) – Many Coloradoans are throwing in deals that look too good to be true as international flights from Denver to countries around the world are only a few hundred dollars. Everyone was posting about these crazy deals and how cheap it was, said Kelly Bitner, Booked Flight. Bitner booked a round-trip flight to Tokyo from Denver for $ 375 for February 2022. She is not the only one to score the flight lottery. Some of the cheap flights we’ve seen at DIA and across the country have been nothing like we’ve seen in months or years, Scott Keyes, Founder Cheap flights Scotts said He said other great Friday flight prices at DIA were round-trip flights from Denver to Iceland for $ 248, Denver to Costa Rica for $ 221 and Denver to the Caribbean for $ 141 round-trip. Keyes said a good place to look for flights is on Google flights but he said it is better to book directly through the airline website so you do not have to jump through the hoops if you have to book or cancel. The pandemic did not cause cheap flights. The pandemic illuminated free flights, Keyes said. Keyes said there are several different reasons why flights have been so cheap lately. He said countries around the world are easing their border restrictions and allowing vaccinated Americans to travel without quarantine. Being able to travel there without any lengthy quarantine causes more interest, but now airlines are trying to follow that demand, Keyes said. Keyes said we’ve lived in a free flight era since around 2015 but this week’s flights were the best prices we’ve ever seen from Denver to Tokyo for the $ 202 round trip. He said the big push with these specific cheap trips to Tokyo was quite a fight between United Airlines and American Airlines. DIA is a United Airlines hub. American offers cheap flights from Denver, then United offers cheap flights from American centers and the winner is all of us who want to see these cheap flights and not care who we fly one way or another, Keyes said. As of Friday evening, FOX31 and Channel 2 have been monitoring flights to Tokyo. Bitner-like flights are now around $ 2,000.



