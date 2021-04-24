Anzak soldiers experienced excellent food and tourism while away from the trenches in World War I | Advertiser – Cessnock





MORE GALLERIES In World War I, Anzac soldiers sometimes enjoyed excellent dinner. The irreconcilable contrast of life in the trenches with soldiers having dinner at great restaurants at first sounds hard to believe. But Professor of History at Avondale University College Daniel Reynaud discovered this startling information in his research. Together with his wife, teacher and chef Emanuela, the duo published a research paper, entitled A wider palate? New and exotic food experiences of the Australian Imperial Force 1914-1918. “The contrast was quite dramatic,” said Professor Reynaud. “In the trenches, life was often – but not always – miserable. They were shelled from time to time, and food had to be brought from behind the lines. So in winter, especially, it was usually cold and occasionally frozen.” Soldiers improvise meals from tins over small fires. From the line of fire, soldiers could live “a semi-normal existence.” “On vacation, they would try to make up for their bad experiences. So they traveled a lot and got all the tourist pleasures they could do, which sometimes included great food,” he said. Food was an escape from the horrors of war. “Soldiers in all wars tend to focus on the basics: food, drink, shelter, sex, survival. Soldiers pay too much attention to food,” he said. Contrary to popular belief, the soldiers spent “proportionately little time in the trenches, and very little of that time actually fighting.” “All the Anzacs spent considerable periods of time outside the trenches, in training camps, moving behind the lines, resting, in hospitals and on leave.” Many wanted to eat as much British-style food as possible from home. Small French cafes [known as estaminets] fed to the British palate by “serving ubiquitous foods with eggs and chips”. “However, if the soldiers wanted to try other cuisines, there were many restaurants and cafes in France, Britain and Egypt that they could patronize. It depends on the tastes and budget of the individual soldier.” Luxury dinner Australian soldiers earned six coins a day, while the British received only one coin a day. This enabled them to have more foreign experiences. Dinner became a common practice. The company of others – including young women and friends – was “as important as the food itself.” “Some Australians dined at very exclusive institutions, adding glamorous fashion innovations from high-class escorts to that of exotic dishes,” the research paper said. Putting a call from the most prestigious restaurants in Paris on a five-day visit, a young lieutenant thought the quality of the food was worth spending. “A corpse in Paris dined in an exclusive Italian café, a bold risk taken by a number of low-ranking Australians less afraid of social class than their English cousins.” The corpse enjoyed “excellent” food alongside French officers and “magnificently dressed women” who expressed friendly surprise when they saw an ordinary soldier in a place patronized by the rich. “There is a sense of satisfaction, not only of the soldier in the lap of luxury after the hardships of the trenches, but also of colonial entertainment in elite tourist experiences,” the newspaper said. The Anzacs received a range of new foods, but also well-known ingredients prepared in new ways, “giving birth to flavors and food experiences that terrified some and tantalized others.” Soldiers wrote about fresh “melted in the mouth” dates in Sinai and Palestine, frog legs in France, and raki pudding in England. Few found tasty snails. Army food Cooking at army bases ranged from “moderately good to surprisingly poor.” “Army chefs were known to be attracted to less skilled people. Sergeants would not send their best performers to the cooking house,” said Professor Reynaud. Poor soldiers were often poor cooks. “The military eventually opened cooking schools, but they were basic to the extreme and focused mainly on economics rather than taste. “They also taught them to cook all the vegetables for up to two hours. You can imagine how much flavor and texture was left.” Camp meals were mostly boring and repetitive. “Some soldiers appreciated this kind of food, others found it difficult to tolerate.” The food was usually worse on the front line. “Mobile stoves supplied food which was carried to the front line in large digs [large iron cooking pots]. “Foods were often greasy stew and could be cold by the time they arrived,” he said. “Soldiers often cooked for themselves in the trenches, opening teasing beef tins or a vegetable stew and stew, occasionally garnishing themselves by frying things in fat or melted cheese.” Since most Australians had grown up with food similar to that served in the military, they were mostly accustomed to it. “The difference was that the army offered much less variety than the house, both the ingredients and the cooking methods. Most things just got stuck,” he said. “The army diet was very heavy with proteins, minerals, fats and salts and quite deficient in vitamins. “The civilian food served by the French hosts with whom they were billed – or bought in estamines, cafes and restaurants – prevented the worst symptoms of malnutrition, which appeared in Gallipoli and several times during the Palestine campaign.” The professor added that there is an old joke of the army that “the stronger the army, the worse the food”. This story The Anzac soldiers took an example of good food

first appeared in Newcastle Herald.







