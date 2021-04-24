Post Scandal: Worker commits suicide after being wrongly accused





or the former postal worker committed suicide after being wrongly accused of stealing 60,000. Martin Griffiths took his own life in 2013 at the age of 59 years. He had worked for the Post Office in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, for 20 years when he was accused of taking money from the branch after an accounting system mistakenly displayed a shortfall of 61,000. According to The Times, Mr Griffiths dived into his savings to offset the deficit. His sister, Jayne Caveen, said last year that a damaged computer system killed my brother. READ MORE Mr. Griffiths is one of many post office employees who died obediently against their names and their lives were irreparably ruined after being mistakenly prosecuted by the Post Office. Their convictions were referred to court by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) last year following a landmark High Court case against the Post. But she challenged 35 of those 39 cases on a second ground of appeal, which is that the prosecutions were an insult to public conscience. At the Royal Court of Justice in London on Friday, 39 of the former under-administrators were finally cleared of names. Announcing the court ruling, Lord Justice Holroyde said the Post knew it had serious issues regarding Horizon’s credibility and had a clear duty to investigate system defects. But the Post consistently asserted that Horizon was robust and reliable, and effectively flew over any sub-executive seeking to challenge its accuracy, the judge added. Following the ruling, Mr Griffiths nephew Samuel Caveen said: “Today’s news is welcome, but a reminder that not everyone in the Post scandal was prosecuted; some were simply robbed of their livelihood, reputation, life savings, and well-being. The fatal effects of this cannot be reversed by a judge. In a statement after the decision, Post Office chairman Tim Parker said: The Post Office is extremely remorseful for the impact on the lives of these postmasters and their families that was caused by historic failures. The Post Office stopped prosecutions shortly after splitting from Royal Mail a decade ago and throughout this appeal process has supported the overturning of the vast majority of sentences. We are contacting other postmasters and Post staffers with criminal penalties from Private Post prosecutions that may be affected, to help them appeal if they wish.

