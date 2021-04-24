No holiday mood as virus urgency in Japan decides to hit tourism and shopping hard

For the second year in a row, parts of Japan are heading into the Golden Week holiday season under the cloud of a coronavirus emergency, with buyers and travelers again facing quasi-severe restrictions on their movements.

The country’s third state of emergency, scheduled to last at least 17 days from Sunday to May 11, is expected to have a dramatic impact on industries that were hopefully ahead of the usually sensational Golden Week holiday.

The four prefectures under the emergency declaration Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto make up a large part of the Japanese population and are also known as popular tourist destinations. But travel demand for the fourth is likely to remain low, dealing another blow to the tourism industry.

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged people to respect the measures and urged those outside the capital to refrain from visiting as much as possible.

I want to make a request to the people in Tokyo again. Please make sure you stay home. Also, please cancel or postpone your travel plans and return home visits, Koike said.

But Koike may not have much to worry about, in terms of visiting the capital coming out of it.

A recent survey by travel agency JTB Corp. has shown that consumers are simply not in the mood for travel.

According to an online survey conducted on 20,000 people between April 9 and April 14, only 10.3% said they would travel or possibly travel during Golden Week. In the 2018 and 2019 polls, the figures for the same question were more than double that figure, respectively 25.2% and 26.3%.

Even among those who said they could travel, 67.8% noticed that their trips would be a night or two.

Local media reported that hotels and ryokan hostels across the country have seen a wave of bookings cancellations for Golden Week.

Tourism Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said on Friday that the ministry would extend the deadline for a financial assistance program for those traveling within their prefectures by the end of this year.

The subsidy, which offers an individual up to 7,000 a night, was scheduled to end in May, but since the prefectures hit hard by the virus have not been able to actually start the itinerary, the ministry decided to keep it in place.

The nation’s third state of emergency this time will also show bad news for stores already suffering from the effects of the pandemic.

Unlike the second state of emergency, large shopping facilities, such as department stores, are required to close this time in an effort to better restrict the movement of people.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings announced on Saturday that it will continue to open its food and cosmetics sectors and several other services to its four departments in Tokyo but will close all other sectors. Tokyu Department Store Co. also said it would work to keep its food and cosmetics sections, as well as part of the restaurant area open, but close all the others to its main Tokyo stores.

The government will pay 200,000 days for facilities with floor areas over 1,000 square feet, such as shops and malls, that meet the business closure requirement. But this amount is expected to be very small when compared to the impact on sales and costs.

Under the first state of emergency issued in April and May last year, many stores halted their operations, dragging out profits.

Takashimaya Co. posted its first net loss in 17 years in fiscal 2020, falling $ 33.9 billion in red, while J. Front Retailing Co. recorded its first net loss of 26.1 billion since the start of the firm after the merger of Daimaru and Matsuzakaya store operators in 2007.

Information from Kyodo added