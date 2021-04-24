Singapore confirms 23 new cases, including 5 in the community

CBC

Summary of information NB COVID-19: Mandatory isolation of the hotel for leisure travelers, new rules for trucks, travelers

The New Brunswick government is bringing additional travel restrictions for leisure travelers and people traveling for work such as trucks and travelers. Prime Minister Blaine Higgs announced on Friday that starting Saturday at 11:59 p.m., people traveling for non-essential reasons will have to self-isolate themselves in a secluded hotel at their own expense for at least the first seven days when they return to New Brunswick. If tested negative on the fifth day, they can continue their 14-day isolation in a home where no one else lives. Higgs said the hotels will be in certain areas around the province and the cost to stay in them would be around $ 200 a night. The best approach would be to avoid traveling altogether if there is no need. “If you do not need to come to New Brunswick, do not come here,” he said. “We love you, just not now.” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief health officer, says non-essential travel is causing most of COVID-19 province infections. (New Brunswick Government) When they arrive in New Brunswick, leisure travelers will have to drive themselves or use a taxi. Higgs said picking up trucks or household fuel is not allowed. Russell did not say how many of the 16 new cases announced Friday are related to leisure travel, but according to figures shared by the Heath Department, 75 of the 175 cases related to recent travel are related to non-travel. -essential. Higgs urged people moving to New Brunswick to delay their move by several months. He also asked leisure travelers who wanted to return home to stay longer. “If you are, for example, currently in a resort in Florida and are able to stay there for another month, please do so,” he said. “The risk to you and to anyone you come in contact with is simply too high.” Higgs said the new rules will be binding by at least the end of May. LOOK | New Brunswick Prime Minister Blaine Higgs Introduces New Travel Regulations Chief Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Russell said many of the travel-related cases in New Brunswick were caused by non-essential travel. She said people leaving the province to visit family and friends and return had to be isolated away from others on their return. “Judging by the new cases. This is not happening enough,” she said. Higgs said he has been saying for over a year that people should avoid unnecessary travel. “I know there is an imposition on individuals coming home,” he said. “They can change their schedule and if they can’t, we need to make sure we protect the rest of the population and they don’t bring anything more home than their luggage.” That applies even if the traveler is vaccinated, Higgs said. Passengers, truck drivers should self-isolate Higgs also announced new travel restrictions for passengers and truck drivers, but not including rotation workers. Starting Saturday at 11:59 p.m., once workers return to New Brunswick, they will need to stay home for 14 days, in addition to meeting medical and life needs, and for as long as they use the intake on delivery and delivery. This applies regardless of whether they have been vaccinated. He said this will be re-evaluated every week, but this new measure is also expected to remain in force until the end of May. Truck drivers and all other passengers in New Brunswick must register before being allowed to enter. Also from Saturday at 11:59 p.m., rotation workers will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, separated from the others. If they are to be self-isolated from other people, those people will also need to be self-isolated. This also applies, regardless of their vaccination status. New Brunswick Public Health reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on April 23, 2021. (CBC) People who share a home with truck drivers or regular cross-border travelers do not need to be isolated but are asked to minimize their contact with Workers . Higgs also thanked truck drivers for arranging vaccinations. He said fines imposed on people violating these rules and others mandated by the emergency order will increase from $ 292 to $ 580. LOOK | Higgs why NB will not offer free opportunities to leisure travelers who cannot change plans right away. He said students coming to New Brunswick from anywhere in Atlantic Canada that is considered a “hot spot” such as Halifax will also have to be isolated in hotels, but the province will cover that cost. People who help them move will also need to be isolated with them. “This program will be overseen by the Canadian Red Cross,” Higgs said. Higgs also said high school would not return to full-time personal school for the rest of the school year. Astra-Zeneca change makes little change in NB Shortly before the conference in New Brunswick, another conference was held by Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization, also known as NACI. The organization recommended expanding the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine to all Canadians over the age of 30. New Brunswick currently only uses Astra-Zeneca when vaccinating people 55 and older because there is a risk of causing infrequent blood clots in young people. people. Russell said this new recommendation would not have a major impact on the province’s immunization efforts because it is almost outside Astra-Zeneca. “New Brunswick will continue the course,” she said. “We will not take Astra-Zenneca until the end of May.” 16 new cases Public health reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and there are now 150 active cases in the province. Most of these cases involve travel, and 11 of the travel-related cases are New Brunswick workers currently isolated outside the province, Russell said Friday. Moncton Region, Area 1, four cases: one individual 20 to 29 one individual 30 to 39 one individual 40 to 49 one individual 50 to 59 Three of these cases are related to travel and one is under investigation. Saint John Region, Area 2, two cases: Both persons 50 to 59. Both cases are related to travel. Edmundston Region, Area 4, two cases: one individual 19 or under one individual 40 to 49 Both cases are case contacts previously confirmed. Bathurst Region, Area 6, eight cases: four persons 40 to 49 two persons 50 to 59 two persons 60 to 69 All eight cases are related to travel. Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada: Nova Scotia reported 44 new cases on Friday, with the central Halifax region entering a four-week standstill. Several cases were discovered in a school and in a home for long-term care. There are now 150 active cases of COVID-19 in that province. Newfoundland and Labrador had 1 new case on Friday, with 23 active cases in total. Prince Edward Island reported a new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, related to the trip. There are 12 active cases in that province. Twenty-two trucks tested positive for COVID-19 between early December and April 12, and in turn directly infected 30 people. Eighteen rotation workers tested positive for COVID-19 in the same period and directly infected four people. (David Donnelly / CBC) So far this week, New Brunswick has recorded 51 new cases of respiratory illness, one death, the first case of a blood clot caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine, and two outbreaks of intensive care. , Pavilion Beau-Lieu in Grand Falls and Murray Street Lodge in Grand Bay-Westfield. On Thursday, Higgs reminded people of the importance of self-isolation when entering the province. He also pointed out that there is a lower percentage of long-term vaccinated employees at home compared to other healthcare sectors. Russell said the new variants discovered in the province are spreading faster and they are more contagious. As of Thursday, there had been 34 deaths. 148. Thirteen patients are hospitalized, including five in an intensive care unit. Yesterday, 1,333 tests were performed for a total of 281,343. About 228,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the province. Possible Moncton Exposure Notices: NEW: April 12 between 5:45 am and 1:00 pm emergency department Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Center (330 Universit Ave., Moncton) NEW: April 12 between 9:00 and 11:00 am x-ray department Dr. Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Center (330 Universit Ave., Moncton) April 14 between 10:30 and 2:30 pm Urban Planet, Walmart and H&M CF Champlain (477 Paul St., Dieppe) April 8 between 4 p.m. : 45 pm and 5:30 pm COSTCO Wholesale Customer Service (140 Granite Drive, Moncton) April 8 between 2pm and 4pm CF Champlain (477 Paul St., Dieppe) Saint John Holy Spirit Parish (Saint’s place of worship) Matthews), 45 Dollard Dr., Saint John, Sunday, April 18 between 11 a.m. and noon. The church has been closed for two weeks as a precautionary measure, and St. The Rose of Lima Church (part of the Holy Ghost Parish) will also close for the next two weeks, until May 8-9. New Brunswick Service, 15 King Square North, April 15 between 3 and 3:45 pm Rocky’s Sports Bar, 7 Market Square, April 15 between 4 and 6 pm Edmundston and region: E. & P. ​​Snchal Center, Vitali Health Network Vaccination Clinic, 60 Ouellette St., Grand Falls, Monday, April 19 between 13:15 and 7 pm Familiprix, 131 de l’glise St., April 8, between 10 and 13 pm Jean Coutu, 77 Victoria St., Edmundston on April 16, between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.; on April 14, between noon and 12:45 pm; and on April 12, between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Public Health also identified a passenger who might have been infected while on the following flights: April 20 – Air Canada Flight 318 from Calgary to Montreal, departed on 11:45 AM April 20 – Air Canada Flight 8906 from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:01 pm April 15 – Air Canada Flight 8919 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:56 pm April 14 – Air Flight 8970 Canada from Ottawa to Montreal, departed at 6:28 am April 14 – Air Canada Flight 8898 departed from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:14 am April 15 Air Canada Flight 8906 from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7: 08 pm April 15 Air Canada Flight 318 from Calgary to Montreal departed at 11:53 am People who were in these areas are eligible to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms. What to do if you have a symptom People who worry that they may have COVID-19 symptoms can take an online self-assessment test. Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: Fever over 38 C. New cough or worsening of chronic cough. Sore throat. Liquid nose. Headache. New onset of fatigue, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell. Difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms also included purple marks on the toes and feet. People with one of those symptoms should: Stay home. Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor. Describe the symptoms and history of travel. Follow the instructions.