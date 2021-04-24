Carrie Symonds’s friend named as talking mouse suspect in Covid leak probe





A close friend of Boris Johnsons fiancée Carrie Symonds has been accused of being the so-called talkative rat who discovered plans for a second coronavirus blockade. In an explosive attack on the Prime Minister, his former senior aide Dominic Cummings said Henry Newman, a special adviser, had been identified as the possible culprit. Mr Cummings claimed Mr Mr Johnson was so alarmed when he was told he wanted the leak investigation to be stopped as he would have very serious problems with Mrs Symonds if it resulted in Mr Newman’s dismissal. Mr Johnson has denied the allegation. Mr Newman is said to be a close friend of Carrie Symonds (Stefan Rousseau / PA) Over the years, Mr. Newman has steadily risen to the ranks of Tory special advisers who began working at Whitehall during the coalition years under David Cameron. In 2015 he joined Michael Gove in the Ministry of Justice, forming a close alliance with the cabinet minister. When the Brexit referendum was called the following year he went to work for the Vote Leave campaign led by Mr Cummings, the man now pointing his finger at him for leaking mouse leaks. After their victory, he reportedly was among a group of Mr Goves’s close friends, who advised him to drop the offer of Mr Johnsons leadership while standing alone. After Theresa May became prime minister, Mr Newman joined Open Europe, a pro-Brexit think tank, becoming a prominent commentator and supporter of her controversial Brexit plan. When Mr. Johnson became Prime Minister in 2019, Mr. Newman rejoined Mr. Gove in the Cabinet Office where he was put in charge of Brexit preparations. Dominic Cummings leaves 10 Downing Street, London, with a box (Yui Mok / PA) Earlier this year he moved to become a senior adviser to Mr Johnson at No. 10, where he joined a number of other former Mr Gove defenders. His height was seen in part because of the influence of Mrs. Symonds who once reportedly described him as one of her favorite people. It came after Mr Cummings’s dramatic departure amid the aftermath of a bitter power struggle with the Prime Minister’s fiancée.

