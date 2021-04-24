Kolkata Civil Authority Urges RWAs to Build Safe Homes for Covid-19 Patients





The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has encouraged the welfare associations of residents of large complexes and high society in the city to set up their own safe houses to isolate Covid-19 positive patients. Senior companies and large housing complexes have been asked to turn their community halls into safe homes with an adequate number of beds, the necessary oxygen supply and other facilities in accordance with Covid-19 protocols, an official said. senior civilian body. While West Bengal reported 12,876 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, at least one in four patients was enrolled in Kolkata. The city has nearly 19,000 active cases. When the first wave of Covid-19 struck in 2020, a significant portion of the cases came from large housing complexes. “Once again we have realized that they can become Covid-19 hotspots and so such advisers have been sent,” said another official. The state government came up with the concept of safe houses with beds, oxygen equipment and telemedicine equipment in 2020 to free up hospital beds. There are about 200 state-run safe houses in West Bengal, concentrated primarily in Kolkata, with more than 11,000 beds where non-critical patients in need of treatment can be kept isolated. KMC has also started procuring oxygen concentrators to make up for the lack of medical oxygen. I have already advised KMC to immediately place the order for 100 Oxygen Concentrators. We would provide up to 500 as demand increases, said Firhad Hakim, state minister of urban development. On Friday, West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Union government was diverting medical oxygen quota states in Uttar Pradesh. In terms of the current patient load and the growing trend of infections, it is expected that the level of oxygen consumption in the state will increase radically to approximately 450 MT per day in the next two weeks. Therefore the current allocation of liquid oxygen outside West Bengal will jeopardize the treatment of patients with Covid-19. The state government has urged the center to consider the state need and not divert medical oxygen available in the state to elsewhere, a statement issued by the state government on Friday said.

