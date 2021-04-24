Chamol Avalanche: Army rescues 384 people working with BRO, 8 troops recovered

Following the avalanche incident in the Niti Valley area of ​​Uttarakhands Chamoli district near the India-China border on Friday, the Indian Army has rescued 384 people working with the Border Roads Organization (BRO) in its ongoing search and rescue operation. The army also recovered at least eight troops so far by noon on Saturday.

Informing about the ongoing rescue operation, Armys Central Command wrote on Twitter, 384 BROs have either been relocated to safety while eight bodies trapped under the snow have been found by two BRO camps in Sumna. Six critically injured have been evacuated for the treatment required. Air flights are trying to help the medical evacuation.

As soon as the incident was reported at the army base in the area, he launched the search and rescue operation abandoning the extreme weather conditions until late at night at 1.30.

By 1.30am, 291 BROs were brought to safety. The rescue operation had to be halted overnight due to weather conditions, the Army Central Command said on Twitter.

According to the BRO, the avalanche occurred on Friday around 4pm and had hit one of its camps in the Sumna area in the very remote area near the India-China border at an altitude of over 11,000 ft. Most of the people trapped were workers working under it to build roads there.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Tirath Singh Rawat conducted an aerial inspection of the avalanche-hit area to monitor the situation.

Rawat said, According to information received from the BRO, about 400 people were trapped in the avalanche in the remote area of ​​Sumna. So far about 385 have been rescued by the army which is carrying out the rescue operation with all their efforts in difficult conditions.

Some casualties have also been reported from there. Meanwhile, to assist the Army in the rescue operation, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are also arriving there to expedite the operation. rescue, he said, adding that the Chamoli district administration is also providing all possible assistance to it.

Meanwhile, informing more about the incident area, prominent geologist and director of Uttarakhand Space Application Center, MPS Bisht said, According to satellite images, the incident took place in the upper Sumna area near Rimkhim Nala due to heavy snowfall in last few days

The site is approximately 25 km upstream from the village of Malari on the Girthi Ganga River tributary there, Bisht said, adding that, In 1991-92 also an avalanche occurred in the Sumna area that had hit the ITBP camp there. At that time, 11 ITBP outsiders had died.

The BRO, through its official Twitter feed, informed, The Malari-Sumna Road in the area has been extensively damaged due to numerous landslides. BRO crews have stepped into action at various sites to clear debris with doses and blast attempts.

Earlier Friday evening after receiving information about the incident, CM Rawat had given the order to stop overnight work at NTPC and other projects so that no inappropriate incident would occur.

Niti Valley is a remote valley near the India-China border located at an altitude of over 11, 800 ft. Niti Valley The Valley had been an ancient trade route between India and Tibet, but it was sealed after the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

This is the second such incident in Chamoli district after February 7 when the breaking of a glacier in the Tapovan area led to major flooding and wreaked havoc downstream. Of the first 204 people missing in the Chamoli disaster, search and rescue workers have so far found 79 bodies while 125 are still missing. The breaking of glaciers, avalanches and falling rocks caused immediate flooding damaging two diesel power projects under construction – Rishi Ganga and NTPCs Tapovan. Water poured over the dams with manure and debris, also entering the dam tunnels.

In Uttarakhand, there are about 1000 to 1,400 glaciers. Accompanied by extreme local weather events and changes in terrain, these glaciers can lead to lake eruptions or lake formation due to rock falls or landslides in valleys or slopes.