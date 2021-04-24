Kerala police clash to place house arrest warrants





Police on Saturday tried to enforce State government orders to stay home in Kerala. Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday had urged people to retreat inside on the weekend and go out only to buy emergency supplies from neighborhood shops. However, State police officials said they found it difficult to stop the flow of vehicles. The results were turned into outdoor environments armed with affidavits citing the reasons for the trip. Most said they wanted to accumulate commissions and breaks. However, police returned many who had fled miles away from their place of residence on the pretext of buying necessities. An official said traffic was reduced to an afternoon stream in most of the State. Police and revenue officials tried to build an extra wall of vigilance and impose stricter reductions in movement around epidemic hotspots and restricted restricted areas. With the help of elected representatives of local bodies, local volunteers and health workers, the police can close down some hotspots from neighboring localities. Horse racing In some localities, police said they found it difficult to persuade people to follow the pandemic protocol. An apparent violation of the pandemic code occurred at Chittoor in Palakkad in the morning. People took to the streets to watch the horse races held every two years as part of a local religious festival. Palakkad police have booked the organizers on charges of endangering public health. Hotels, bars remain closed Hotels, bars, gymnasiums, state liquor stores, shops, supermarkets, public parks, beaches, cinemas, shopping malls and sports centers remained closed. A splash of restaurants opened up for home delivery and departure. Kerala was still shivering under the economic hardship caused by the initial coronavirus flood and prolonged blockages last year. Therefore, many seemed to accept the 48-hour closure somewhat angrily. A government official asserted that the blockade did not disrupt the work of farms or plantations. Some medium- and small-scale enterprises have worked with minimal staff, he said. Meeting of all parties on 26 April Mr Vijayan is scheduled to chair an all-party meeting on April 26. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) State President K. Surendran or their representatives are scheduled to attend the video conference. The meeting will consider whether the government should proceed with the blockade as restrictions imposed on the weekend or introduce another set of restrictions on civic life. Mr Chennithala has argued against bringing the economy into a stalemate. He had also said that shortening business deadlines was counter-productive. He said the government should allow businesses to extend their operational time and work shifts to prevent rush. Meeting with private hospitals On Saturday, Mr Vijayan chaired an online meeting with private hospital managers here. He urged them to set aside 25 percent of their beds for COVID-19 treatment. Mr Vijayan reportedly told hospitals to lower the treatment fee to make institutions more accessible to the average person.

