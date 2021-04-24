



Nicola Sturgeon is set to unveil plans today to secure double funding in sports and active life.

The First Minister reaffirmed the SNP’s commitment to invest 60 60m in renovating and updating amusement parks across the country.

Ms Sturgeon is campaigning today in Renfrew where she is expected to confirm that the SNP Government will increase investment in sport and active living to 100 100 million by the end of parliament. READ MORE: Covid Scotland: Countries with the Most Coronavirus Cases This Week There will also be a new national plan to make the right to an active life accessible to all Scots, as well as a review of investment in sport to make sure both genders benefit equally. Speaking to Renfrew today, the Prime Minister is expected to say: “We are also absolutely determined that everyone in Scotland can benefit from investment in sport and physical activity – and we will support this determination by doubling the Scottish Government’s investment in sport. and active living by the end of parliament, at 100 100 million a year “. “We will work with organizations and individuals across Scotland to develop a new national action plan – focusing on breaking down the barriers that keep many people from living an active life. As a priority, this will include supporting the participation of more women and girls. READ MORE: Public protest plans for the Whiteinch, Langside and Pollokshields libraries “Of course, last year also tested sports clubs of all sizes within their borders. We know fans care a lot about how their clubs perform on and off the field – and although they may have great ideas on how their clubs can best run for the good of their community, they can do not have the funds to do so. “The SNP will set up a Fan Bank which will allow those fans to enter the capital to turn this dream into a reality. If they can demonstrate a clear community focus, we believe they should be supported. “By giving both SNP votes on 6 May, people can elect an SNP Government which will invest heavily in sport and physical activity the length and breadth of Scotland – and ensure that more active living is open to all. . ”







