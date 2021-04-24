The old SpaceX capsule brings new crew to the space station National News





By MARCIA DUNN AP The Space Writer

CAPA CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) A recycled SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday, the third high-flying taxi ride in less than a year for Elon Musk’s company. The Dragon Capsule anchored autonomously by orbiting more than 260 miles (420 kilometers) over the Indian Ocean, a day after launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. New arrivals representing the US, France and Japan will spend six months at the space station. They will replace four astronauts who will return to Earth in their Dragon capsule on Wednesday. It was the first time two SpaceX crew Dragons had been parked there at the same time practically side by side. “We are so excited to have you on board,” said Space Station Commander Shannon Walker. Although this was the SpaceXs crew third flight to NASA, he was the first to use a vehicle that had been flown before, an essential part of Musk’s push to the moon and Mars. The Dragon capsule was used for the first launch of the SpaceXs crew last May, while the Falcon rocket that flew on Friday lifted the crew two in November. NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and the returning Dragon commander and pilot Megan McArthur monitored the flat-screen computers of their capsule as the space station appeared larger and larger. They could have taken control if necessary, but the autonomous system did its job, much like a self-driving car.

