The city opens the ground with the repair of the international pier $ 9.5 million | tidings

Stabilization and nearly $ 10 million renovation of the International Wharf is the latest in Port City coastline remodeling

OSWEGO The nearly $ 10 million International Wharf Transformation is underway, with state funding helping create a pedestrian boarding trip that will be known as Mayor William S. Cahill Jr. Pier.

Construction crews could be found mobilized on the pier this week, and large piles of sheet metal pillars, which will be installed along the perimeter of the stabilization structure, landed on the south edge of the quay. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday the launch of the $ 9.5 million project, which is part of the 2019 Lake Ontario Sustainability and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) that aims to strengthen the Great Lakes coastline in response to flooding.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and city officials have warned of pier upgrades as a critical part of Port Citys coast redevelopment. Barlow has repeatedly called it one of the city’s top priorities, and Thursday said it would be a truly transformative project.

Turning this unused pier into an attractive, pedestrian-oriented boardwalk will serve as a great, new attraction that will help attract people to our community, Barlow said in a statement.

The International Pier repair is aimed at reinforcing the earthen mole lying in Port Oswego, which in recent years has deteriorated due to widespread flooding and high waters of Lake Ontario. The first, and most expensive, step of the multi-million dollar project involves installing sheet piling.

Years of flooding in Lake Ontario devastated communities along the coastline and local economies that depend on the waterfront to boost tourism each year, Cuomo said Thursday. This project to restore the International Wharf in Oswego, along with many others driven by this initiative, takes a forward-looking approach to revitalization by strengthening a critical part of the infrastructure to ensure that it can withstand the severe events of future weather and floods, also creating an exciting summer destination to help revitalize the local tourism industry.

The Cuomo office said the REDI projects would complement the cities’ $ 10 million award for the City Center Revitalization Initiative (DRI). Most of those projects, as well as REDI-funded Wright’s Landing Marina City upgrades, have been completed or are nearing completion.

In addition to stabilization work, planned improvements to the pier include the installation of new water, sewerage and electrical services, as well as landscaping and aesthetic improvements.

The intended result of the project is the use of the repaired pier to promote recreation and local tourism.

Barlow says the development of the pier will make the sea shore more accessible and create a space to generate more traffic and economic activity along the world-class coast, and complement the latest improvements made to Wrights Landing Marina and Breitbeck Park. He praised Cuomo and the REDI program for helping Oswego capitalize on its natural resources while protecting the coastline from future storms and floods.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, noted that the county is blessed with an abundance of historical, cultural and natural resources, including the advantage of being a Great Lakes coastal community. Weatherup said improvements to the International Wharf and other seaside assets in the city would provide more opportunities for people to access and enjoy Lake Ontario and increase the quality of life for locals.

The Oswego Joint Council earlier this year approved two contracts worth approximately $ 2.8 million to stabilize the pier. The bulk of these costs are tied to a $ 2.77 million contract with WD Malone Trucking and Excavating. The Hannibal-based contractor submitted the lowest bid for the stabilization work, coming in at more than $ 300,000 lower than any other bidder. CEG CME Engineering Group is providing geotechnical services for the project at a cost of $ 49,840.

Oswego City and Yacht Club (OYC), which was the longtime resident of the only existing Piers International building, have been embroiled in a legal dispute since last year when the city moved to finalize the joint lease agreement. . The OYC sued the city for breach of contract and the city instead initiated an apparent procedure to regain control of the property.

In February, the city offered OYC $ 140,000 in rent compensation, but no deal has been finalized.

City officials sought the former OYC building to create some sort of retreat at the north end of the pier, but no decision has been made on what could eventually be placed in the building. Barlow has made untapped potential areas a major focus as he moves through his sixth year in office.

Oswego residents know we have failed to take advantage of coastal water for years, Barlow said earlier this year. Due to the small coastline that the city has, we do not use it.

Restoring the pier is likely to be a lengthy project, according to city officials, who said it could extend until 2022.

The REDI program has funded more than 130 local and regional projects, with more than two dozen completed or under construction and more than 100 in the drafting phase, by state. Several completed projects are in Oswego County, including the Oswego Port Authority and the State Park of Mexico.