O’Toole has a tough job ahead in selling the conservative climate plan

By Lethbridge Herald Opinion on April 24, 2021.

Federal Conservatives have passed an abundant spirit of late trying to convince Canadians that their new “no-carbon tax” climate plan is the solution all conservative voters must choose in the next election. Conservative leader Erin O’Toole takes it one step further: Canadians across the political spectrum must withdraw from the CPC’s new vision.

To be fair, the Conservatives have cleverly described their plan, proposing a “tax” on fuel purchases while throwing the money collected into personal savings accounts to be used for environmentally friendly purchases. It would give the perception – rightly or wrongly – that the government is not reaching into the pockets of Canadians to line up theirs.

While we should be accustomed to making announcements from the sky by our federal leadership so far – it is, after all, the policy we are talking about here – in reality O’Toole’s new climate plan will probably not be universally loved or endorsed by all Canadians.

In fact, rather than devoted worship, O’Toole may have his simple job in securing the goodwill of some of his party’s most radical elements, much less politically unrelated Canadians (if such creatures myths still exist in Canada).

Such considerations have been essential to the political balancing act which is conservative politics with large umbrellas at the federal level in Canada.

The endless debate of the parties over the years has united around one fundamental truth: that conservative voters in Canada are not all a homogeneous faceless, right-wing right-wing political group.

In short, today’s Tory blue is actually a kaleidoscope of shadows that reflect where different interior fractions really lie in the spectrum. And many from within have far more radical views than the most pragmatic vision, centrist, party and O’Toole want to present to the wider public.

That’s the problem. Trying to satisfy these elements in the party while at the same time trying to convince the wider electorate that the Conservatives are not a radical organization has been difficult for the CPC in the years since the merger of the PC and Alliance parties. And fractures have already begun to emerge, embodied in the most recent federal election with the desertion of Maxime Bernier and his People’s Party of Canada.

More breaks and spin-offs on the right is really the nightmare scenario for the CPC, something the party originally wanted to prevent.

This should be a revelation to which most conservative voters are well aware, that a divided right predicts an electoral catastrophe in Canada.

So internal dissatisfaction with O’Toole’s plan is just more evidence that CPC membership is not very “united” on environmental policy. Hard to sell that vision to voters when there are members of your party do not seem to be very enthusiastic about the platform’s key promises.

To say nothing of what internal disruption means to a voter wondering if a party and leader are really willing to govern.