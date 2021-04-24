Patients with India virus drown amid growing oxygen shortages

The government stepped up its efforts to obtain medical oxygen in hospitals using special Oxygen Express trains, Air Force planes and trucks to transport tanks and took measures to exempt critical oxygen supplies from customs duties. But the crisis in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people was only deepening after overcrowded hospitals closed admissions and ran out of beds and oxygen supplies.

Every hospital is running out (oxygen). We are finishing, said Dr. Sudhanshu Bankata, executive director of Batra Hospital, a leading hospital in the capital, for the New Delhi Television channel.

In a sign of desperation unfolding about the shortages, a high court in Delhi warned on Saturday it would hang anyone trying to disrupt the delivery of emergency oxygen supplies amid evidence some local authorities were transferring tanks to hospitals in the area. Theirs. The court, which was hearing reports from a group of hospitals on the lack of oxygen, called the tsunami a devastating rise in infections.

At least 20 COVID-19 patients in the critical care unit of New Delhis Jaipur Golden Hospital died overnight after oxygen pressure was low, the Indian Express newspaper reported.

Our supply was delayed by seven to eight hours on Friday evening and the stock we received last night is only 40% of the required supply, the newspaper quoted hospital medical supervisor Dr. DK Baluja.

On Thursday, 25 COVID-19 patients died in the capital Sir Ganga Ram Hospital amid suggestions that low oxygen supplies were to blame.

The rise in infection in India, blamed for a highly contagious variant first discovered here, came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared victory over the coronavirus in January, saying at the World Economic Forum virtual meeting that India’s success could not be compared to anywhere else. .

In a country that is home to 18% of the world’s population, that country has saved humanity from a major catastrophe by effectively adhering to the crown, Modi said.

But health experts and critics say a declining trend in infections late last year drew authorities to complacency as they failed to close the holes in the ailing health care system that had become apparent during the first wave. They also blame politicians and government authorities for allowing super-spreading events, including religious festivals and election rallies, to occur recently this month.

Not the virus variants and mutations that are a major cause of the current rise in infections, wrote Dr. Twitter this week. Anant Bhan, an expert in bioethics and global health. Variants of disability and public health opinion abandonment by our decision makers.

Dr. Vineeta Bal, who studies immune systems at the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research in Pune City, said that in the heart of India paralysis of lack of oxygen was the feeling of complacency that took place when cases subsided.

When the virus first broke out in India last year, Modi imposed a severe, nationwide blockade for months to keep hospitals from overcrowding. But the government eased restrictions in the face of widespread financial difficulties, and Modi has refrained from ordering a new blockade.

But a pandemic does not end alone, Bal noted. Summing up the response of the authorities, she said: The failure of governance, the failure of forecasting, the failure of planning, composed of this feeling that we conquered (the virus).

Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah as well as opposition politicians this month took part in massive election rallies in five populated states with tens of thousands of supporters who had no masks or social distancing.

In addition, religious leaders and hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus descended on the banks of the Ganges River in the northern Indian city of Haridwar last month for a major Kumbh festival. Experts have described these as super-spreading events.

Political and religious leaders have been exemplary on television for not respecting the restriction they say ordinary people should follow, Bal said.

Last week, the Supreme Court told the Modis government to produce a national plan for the supply of oxygen and essential medicines for treating coronavirus patients.

The government said Saturday it would exempt vaccines, oxygen and other oxygen-related equipment from customs duty for three months, in a bid to boost availability.

In addition, the Modis emergency relief fund, called PM CARES, in January allocated about $ 27 million to set up 162 oxygen-generating plants within the country’s public health institutions. Three months later, only 33 were created, according to the Federal Ministry of Health.

But the Ministry of Defense has decided to fly 23 mobile oxygen generating plants within a week from Germany to be deployed in army-run hospitals serving COVID patients. Each plant will be able to produce 2,400 liters of oxygen per hour, a government statement said Friday.

It will come too late for hospitals in the capital and hard-hit states like Maharashtra, which have turned to social media to beg authorities to replenish their oxygen supplies. Early Saturday, Bankatas Batra Hospital reported severe oxygen deprivation for its 190 admitted patients.

When the news anchor asked Bankata what happens when a hospital issues an SOS call as he did, Bankata replied: Nothing. Finished. Finished.

Hours later, the hospital received supplies to operate for several hours.

Fortis Healthcare, a chain of hospitals across India, said on Saturday that one of its hospitals in New Delhi is running out of oxygen and is suspending admissions. In a tweet, she said she had been expecting fresh supplies since morning.

As the oxygen depth deepened, local officials in some states disrupted the movement of tanks and transferred supplies to their areas.

On Friday, India’s Press Trust news agency reported that a tanker truck carrying oxygen supplies to Delhi, neighboring Haryana, had disappeared. Days ago, the news agency reported, a minister in Haryana blamed Delhi authorities for looting an oxygen tank while passing through their territory.

Unfortunately, many such incidents have occurred and have a devastating effect on hospitals in need of oxygen supplies, said Saket Tiku, president of the All India Industrial Gas Producers Association.

India is a leading manufacturer of vaccines, but even after halting large exports of vaccines in March to divert them for home use, there are still questions as to whether manufacturers can produce them fast enough to reduce timely infections in the country the second most populous in the world.

India said this week that it will soon expand its vaccination program to 45-year-olds to include all adults, about 900 million people far more than the entire population of the entire European Union and the United States. together.