8 killed in the avalanche, 384 rescued; Amit Shah provides assistance

Eight were recovered after an avalanche occurred near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday. The avalanche occurred after part of a glacier collapsed beyond Sumna on the Sumna-Rimkhim road where workers were engaged in road construction work.

“According to new information, out of 430 BRO workers who were engaged in road construction at the crash site, 384 have been rescued. Eight bodies have been found. 38 people are still missing. A search operation is underway to find found them, “Chamoli Police said in a tweet today.

Up to 384 people have been rescued so far while six of them are critical and currently under medical treatment, a day after a glacier eruption incident occurred in Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district. Eight bodies have been found, the Indian Army had said earlier today.

“384 people have been rescued so far. Six of them are critical and currently under medical treatment. Eight bodies have been found. The rescue operation is underway,” the Indian military said.

In a tweet, the Indian Army said, “A BRO camp plunged into an avalanche on the afternoon of April 23 during heavy snowfall in the Sumna area of ​​the Joshimath Sector in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. While 55 BROs could gather at the count first, Blizzard conditions kept the rescue operation at a distance until late in the evening. “

She further stated that another 150 persons of the General Reserve Personnel Reserve (GREF) trapped in the BRO Camp were rescued and brought to safety during the rescue operation which was undertaken by the Army at night.

A BRO camp was plunged into an avalanche on the afternoon of April 23 during heavy snowfall in the Sumna area of ​​the Joshimath Sector in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

While 55 BROs could gather at the first count, storm conditions kept the backup operation at bay until late in the evening. – SuryaCommand_IA (ursuryacommand) April 24, 2021

Uttarakhand CM conducts aerial survey

The Prime Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat conducted an aerial survey of the Sumna area of ​​the Joshimath sector in Chamoli district today.

CM Tirath Singh Rawat wrote on Twitter about the incident, saying an alert has been issued and he is in constant contact with the BRO and the district administration for updates.

In another tweet, Rawat said Union Interior Minister Amit Shah received immediate knowledge of the incident and assured the state of any assistance.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he is closely monitoring the situation.

“Unfortunately a disaster has hit the village of Reni in Uttarakhand due to a glacier eruption in the Dhauliganga River. I am closely monitoring the situation. The CWC is on standby and a team led by a secretary-level officer has taken over the situation, “he wrote on Twitter.

Rescue operations are still ongoing

Rescue operations are still underway to search for persons still trapped under the snow or trapped in workplaces since late evening. Two bodies have been found so far. Mountaineering rescue teams and air effort are on standby for further rescue operations, the Indian Army said.

Around 1600 on 23 April 2021, an avalanche hit a location about 4 km ahead of Sumna on the Sumna – Rimkhim road in Uttarakhand. This is on the axis Joshimath – Malaria – Girthidobla – Sumna – Rimkhim.

A detachment of BRO and two labor camps have been nearby for road construction along this axis. An Army camp is located 3 km from Sumna (approximately 1 km less than the detachment of BRO Sumna).

The area continues to experience heavy rain and snow that has been witnessed for the past five days.

Access to the road has been interrupted at four to five locations due to numerous landslides. Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) teams from Joshimath have been working to clear the area along the road from Bhapkund to Sumna since last night. It is expected that it will take another six to eight hours to clean this shaft completely.

In February, a glacier eruption occurred in Joshimath in Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood on the Dhauli Ganga River and causing large-scale destruction. Over 50 bodies were found and hundreds were declared missing.