International
8 killed in the avalanche, 384 rescued; Amit Shah provides assistance
Eight were recovered after an avalanche occurred near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday. The avalanche occurred after part of a glacier collapsed beyond Sumna on the Sumna-Rimkhim road where workers were engaged in road construction work.
“According to new information, out of 430 BRO workers who were engaged in road construction at the crash site, 384 have been rescued. Eight bodies have been found. 38 people are still missing. A search operation is underway to find found them, “Chamoli Police said in a tweet today.
Up to 384 people have been rescued so far while six of them are critical and currently under medical treatment, a day after a glacier eruption incident occurred in Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district. Eight bodies have been found, the Indian Army had said earlier today.
“384 people have been rescued so far. Six of them are critical and currently under medical treatment. Eight bodies have been found. The rescue operation is underway,” the Indian military said.
In a tweet, the Indian Army said, “A BRO camp plunged into an avalanche on the afternoon of April 23 during heavy snowfall in the Sumna area of the Joshimath Sector in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. While 55 BROs could gather at the count first, Blizzard conditions kept the rescue operation at a distance until late in the evening. “
She further stated that another 150 persons of the General Reserve Personnel Reserve (GREF) trapped in the BRO Camp were rescued and brought to safety during the rescue operation which was undertaken by the Army at night.
Uttarakhand CM conducts aerial survey
The Prime Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat conducted an aerial survey of the Sumna area of the Joshimath sector in Chamoli district today.
CM Tirath Singh Rawat wrote on Twitter about the incident, saying an alert has been issued and he is in constant contact with the BRO and the district administration for updates.
In another tweet, Rawat said Union Interior Minister Amit Shah received immediate knowledge of the incident and assured the state of any assistance.
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he is closely monitoring the situation.
“Unfortunately a disaster has hit the village of Reni in Uttarakhand due to a glacier eruption in the Dhauliganga River. I am closely monitoring the situation. The CWC is on standby and a team led by a secretary-level officer has taken over the situation, “he wrote on Twitter.
Rescue operations are still ongoing
Rescue operations are still underway to search for persons still trapped under the snow or trapped in workplaces since late evening. Two bodies have been found so far. Mountaineering rescue teams and air effort are on standby for further rescue operations, the Indian Army said.
Around 1600 on 23 April 2021, an avalanche hit a location about 4 km ahead of Sumna on the Sumna – Rimkhim road in Uttarakhand. This is on the axis Joshimath – Malaria – Girthidobla – Sumna – Rimkhim.
A detachment of BRO and two labor camps have been nearby for road construction along this axis. An Army camp is located 3 km from Sumna (approximately 1 km less than the detachment of BRO Sumna).
The area continues to experience heavy rain and snow that has been witnessed for the past five days.
Access to the road has been interrupted at four to five locations due to numerous landslides. Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) teams from Joshimath have been working to clear the area along the road from Bhapkund to Sumna since last night. It is expected that it will take another six to eight hours to clean this shaft completely.
In February, a glacier eruption occurred in Joshimath in Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood on the Dhauli Ganga River and causing large-scale destruction. Over 50 bodies were found and hundreds were declared missing.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]