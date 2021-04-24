ASEAN leaders demand Myanmar coup leaders end the killings





The situation in Myanmar is unacceptable and should not continue. Violence must stop, democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar must be restored immediately, Widodo said during the meeting. The interests of the people of Myanmar should always be paramount. The story goes down the ad The messages conveyed in Min Aung Hlaing were extremely harsh and could be seen as a violation of the fundamental principle of 10-nation conservative blocs that prevents member states from interfering in each other’s internal affairs. But Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the policy should not lead to inaction if an internal situation threatens the peace, security and stability of ASEAN and the wider region and there is international noise for decisive action. There is tremendous anticipation on the part of the international community as to how ASEAN is addressing the Myanmar issue. Pressure is mounting, Muhyiddin said, adding that the current ASEAN chairman, Brunei Prime Minister Hassanal Bolkiah, and the secretary general of regional blocs should be allowed to enter Myanmar to meet with aspiring parties, encourage dialogue and come up with a honest and impartial observation. . Daily shootings by police and soldiers since the February 1 coup have killed more than 700 mostly peaceful protesters and passers-by, according to several independent men. The story goes down the ad It was not immediately clear if and how Min Aung Hlaing responded to the scathing messages. It was the first time he traveled outside Myanmar since the coup, which was followed by the arrests of Aung San Suu Kyi and many other political leaders. ASEAN’s diversity, including the divergent ties of many of its members to China or the United States, along with a basic policy of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs and consensus settlement, has hampered the bloc’s ability to deal with crises quickly. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi expressed hopes on the eve of the summit that we can reach an agreement on the next steps that can help the people of Myanmar get out of this delicate situation. The story goes down the ad After the coup, ASEAN, through its current president Brunei, issued a statement that did not explicitly condemn the seizure of power, but encouraged the pursuit of dialogue, reconciliation and a return to normalcy in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar. Amid Western pressure, however, the regional group has struggled to take a stronger position on the issues, but has adhered to its non-confrontational approach. Critics have said that ASEAN’s decision to meet with him was unacceptable and succeeded in legitimizing the overthrow and the deadly repression that followed. ASEAN states agreed to meet with Min Aung Hlaing but did not address him as head of state of Myanmar at the summit, a Southeast Asian diplomat told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity for lack of authority to discuss the issue publicly. London-based rights watchdog Amnesty International has urged Indonesia and other ASEAN states to investigate Min Aung Hlaing over credible allegations of responsibility for crimes against humanity in Myanmar. As a state party to a UN convention against torture, Indonesia has a legal obligation to prosecute or extradite a suspected perpetrator to its territory, she said. The story goes down the ad The military-induced Myanmar crisis presents ASEAN as the biggest test in its history, said AI Emerlynne Gil. This is not an internal matter for Myanmar but a major human rights and humanitarian crisis which is affecting the entire region and beyond. Indonesian police dispersed dozens of protesters opposing the coup and visits by junta leaders. More than 4,300 police officers were relocated across the Indonesian capital to secure meetings, held under tight safeguards amid the pandemic. Indonesia has reported the highest number of infections and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia. Leaders of Thailand and the Philippines passed the summit to deal with coronavirus outbreaks at home. Laos also canceled at the last minute. The face-to-face meeting is the first by ASEAN leaders in more than a year. In addition to Myanmar, the regional bloc groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Associated Press reporters Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Kiko Rosario and Grant Peck in Bangkok contributed to this report.

