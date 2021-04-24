The French investigation into the murder at the police station focused on the motive: WRAL.com





– Counterterrorism investigators questioned three people who were arrested after a police officer was stabbed to death on Friday at a police station outside Paris, asking on Saturday to establish a motive if the attacker had links to an extremist group and if he acted alone. A steady stream of people carrying flowers gave bouquets to police officers in the quiet town of Rambouillet. The police station where the 49-year-old National Police administrative officer, publicly identified only as Stephanie was killed, remained blocked to the public. Officials killed the suspect with a knife born in Tunisia after Friday’s attack. He entered France illegally in 2009 and was given a residence permit last year, a judicial official said on Saturday, confirming French press reports. He lived in Rambouillet, best known as the site of a historic royal villa, before the attack. Valerie Pecresse, president of the le-de-France regional council, said the officer who died had briefly left the station where she worked to extend her time on a parking meter. She was attacked at the entrance to the police station while returning, according to Pecresse, The attacker had driven the police station prematurely, anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-France Ricard said on Friday. The preparation, along with statements he made during the attack and targeting of a police officer, prompted the national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office to take over the investigation into the killing of a public authority in connection with a terrorist group, Ricard said. The 37-year-old suspect, identified as Djamel G., had no criminal record or radicalization record, French media reported. But witnesses heard him say Allahu akbar, Arabic for God is great, during the attack, said a French judicial official who was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly. Rare Facebook and Instagram posts from accounts thought to have belonged to an attacker’s alleged attack on a man who had hesitated for years about his loyalty but had no apparent connection to an extremist ideology, the SITE-based Intelligence Group The US, which disclosed the accounts, reported. He describes himself as a Tunisian from Msaken, near the eastern coastal city of Sousse. The court official confirmed to the Associated Press that the name associated with the accounts appears correct, but in line with French practice, the official would not confirm the full name of the attacker. Djamel Gs’s last post on April 18 is a prayer for a blessed Ramadan, the Muslim holy month that is currently taking place. SITE said he added a sticker to his profile picture on October 24 showing opposition to the insults of the Prophet of Islam. It would have been eight days after the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty outside his school, in the same department as Rambouillet. Paty was killed after he showed cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a civilian hour. In a 2015 post, Djamel G. covered his profile picture with the French flag, a gesture widely used in France following extremist attacks in the country that year. ___ Ganley reported from Paris. More on that

