Kremlin critic Navalny says he will end hunger strike in jailExBulletin





footprint Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Friday he was on a more than three-week hunger strike that doctors say left him close to death. Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who began refusing food on March 31 to seek medical attention for leg and back pain, said in a Posting on Instagram that on the advice of doctors, he would take 24 days for the same time as the current strike to turn it around gradually. He thanked the “good people” in Russia and internationally. “My heart is full of love and gratitude for you,” he said, thanking “good people, not indifferent all over the world.” Navalny, 44, has been in custody since January when he was taken into custody after returning from Germany, where he received treatment for a nerve agent poisoning he said was ordered by Putin. A judge later sent Navalny to jail, saying he violated the terms of an old belief that many saw as politically motivated. Since his arrest, he has reportedly lost more than 15 pounds (Und 33) in jail. “I am not withdrawing my request to allow the necessary specialist to see me,” the opposition leader said. “I’m losing the feeling in parts of my hands and feet and I want to understand what it is and how to treat it.” “But given the progress made and all the circumstances, I have started to get out of my hunger strike,” he added. He said public pressure had helped him be examined by civilian doctors twice in recent days, the second time before nationwide support protests on Wednesday. On Sunday, Navalny’s doctor said he could die “at any minute” if the hunger strike continued. Doctor Yaroslav Ashikhmin said the test results the Navalny family shared with him revealed the risk of cardiac arrest and kidney damage. On Monday, Navalny was transferred to a nursing home in another prison from where he is normally placed to undergo what prison authorities describe as “vitamin therapy”. Navalny’s condition has been greeted with concern by world leaders, including President Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. In Navlany’s August poisoning, toxicology tests in Germany identified the substance used as Soviet-era Novichok, a nerve agent that most experts agree can only be obtained through a state actor. It is the same poison used in an attack on former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal, who was secretly poisoned along with his daughter, Julia, in the UK in 2018. The Kremlin has denied any role in poisoning Navalny or Skripals. Last month, in response to Navalny poisoning, the Biden administration imposed sanctions on Russian intelligence services, the FSB and the GRU, and several key Kremlin officials that the White House says are implicated in the nerve agent attack. In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the administration’s actions were aimed at sending “a clear signal that Russia’s use of chemical weapons and human rights abuses have serious consequences. Any use of chemical weapons is unacceptable and violates international norms “. NPR Moscow-based Lucian Kim contributed to this report.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos