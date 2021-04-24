Traders in Delhi to observe voluntary blockage for one more week: CAIT





Traders in Delhi will observe the voluntary blockade for one more week to help the government reduce Covid numbers, the Confederation of All Traders of India (CAIT) said on Saturday. Therefore, more than 100 governing associations from all parts of Delhi have decided to observe ‘Voluntary Self-Closure’ from April 26 to May 2. In a virtual meeting held Friday, CAIT urged Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal to extend the current six-day blockade, scheduled to end on Monday 5, for one more week. “The shutdown will end at 5am on April 26. Trade leaders at the conference said that given the current miserable situation of medical facilities and the growing number of Covid cases in Delhi, it would be appropriate to continue the closure and stores for one more week from April 26, “CAIT said. “During this time, it is hoped that the government will be able to control the widespread spread of the coronavirus, in addition to the increase of medical equipment in Delhi. If the government does not take such a decision for any reason, Delhi trade associations will observe voluntary blockade themselves. of a week from April 26 to May 2, “she added. According to CAIT, the call for self-closure is purely voluntary and if any association wants to open the market, it will be free to do so. “However, during the blockade itself, supplies of essential goods will be maintained as usual under the government’s Covid guidelines,” the body of traders said. In addition, CAIT has also asked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to give up the GST for oxygen, which is currently 18 percent. CAIT National President BC Bhartia said that in view of the lack of oxygen in Delhi, trade associations have decided to provide oxygen concentrators in good quantities and give them to people in need. In addition, the body of traders said it will soon form a Plasma Bank where the names of people who have recovered from Covid will be registered with their consent to be plasma donors and anyone seeking plasma will be able to contact the donor directly. –IANST rv / kra (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

