France backs Chadian military rulers, AU calls for swift transition





France backed a military council aimed at governing Chad for a period of transition after the president’s death, while a continental body said it was deeply concerned about taking over the military. The situation threatens “peace, security and stability” not only in Chad but also the region as well as the continent, the African Union said in a statement on its website. President Idriss Deby died on April 20 from wounds received at a battle front in northern Chad as rebels advanced into the capital, N’Djamena, according to the military. A transitional military council chaired by his son, 37-year-old General Mahamat Idriss Deby, said he would run the country for 18 months before restoring civilian rule. The nation’s constitution says a successor must be elected within 90 days. “France will never allow anyone, neither today nor tomorrow, to threaten Chad’s stability and integrity,” French President Emmanuel Macron said as he attended Deby’s funeral in N’Djamena on Friday. The Military Council has a role to play in promoting “stability, inclusion, dialogue and a democratic transition”. France is a key player in the battle against Islamic insurgency in West Africa. The transition that will take place in Chad should be a moment of unity, for the Chadian people and for the stability of the region. The G5 Sahel has been mobilized alongside Chad and the Chadian people can count on France’s unwavering friendship. – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 23, 2021 French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also defended the military takeover in an interview Thursday with the Paris-based broadcaster France France 2, saying it was necessary to maintain stability in Chad and the region, while calling for a speedy transition. The former colonial power has contributed about 5,100 troops to an anti-terrorism force fighting Islamic State and Al Qaeda– militants linked to the Sahel region of West Africa. France’s Barkhane Mission, which supports a regional force known as the G5 Sahel – consisting of troops from Chad, Mali, Niger, Mauritania and Burkina Faso – is based in N’Djamena. Deby positioned himself and his fortified army in battle as key players in maintaining peace and security in the area. This role helped him defend himself from international criticism even though his regime became increasingly authoritarian. He even won it protection from France. Respect the Constitution The European ally, which, since two years ago, spent at least about 1 million euros ($ 1.1 million) a day in Barkhane, would eventually want to shift more responsibility to the Sahel G5 force. This seems impossible without military cooperation from Chad, the junta has said it will hold. “Today, we are very upset with France,” Delphine Djiraibe, a prominent human rights lawyer, said by telephone from N’Djamena. “Whether the president died on the battlefield or not, you have to respect the constitution. “France is a democracy, they need to know,” she said. The Economic Community of Central African States, which counts Chad among its members, also expressed its “solidarity” with the new leadership, Cameroonian President Paul Biya, who currently heads the six-nation bloc, said in a statement. The G5 Sahel also gave “its full support for the transition to progress,” its Nouakchott-based secretariat said in a statement issued within hours of the military takeover. The junta must “quickly begin a process of restoring constitutional order and handing over political power to civilian authorities,” the African Union said. – With the help of Pius Lukong, Yinka Ibukun and Oudaa Marouf (Updates with African Union commentary from the first paragraph) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







