News from the world of education: April 24, 2021





Field for international higher education Lovely Professional University (LPU) recently hosted a one-day virtual conference on International Higher Education Opportunities in the Post-COVID World. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal addressed senior academics from leading universities around the world. The conference would explore important strategies to ensure the efficient functioning of international higher education and how international policymakers can play a crucial role in planning for known and unknown challenges. Careers in Data Science and Web Development The global online education platform GreyCampus has launched a revenue sharing (ISA) Model for its Career Programs in Data Sciences and Web Development for Indian students. This allows students to defer most of their tuition until after the program. The six-month structured online programs are guided by project-based learning and live bootcamp-style classes offered by experts, mentoring by industry veterans, the online program, and ongoing support from teaching assistants. Online postgraduate programs Simplilearn announced a partnership with KPMG in India to offer graduate programs in digital business transformation and process excellence, starting with a graduate program at Lean Six Sigma. Key features include master classes, real-world cornerstone projects and mentoring by experts from KPMG in India, live interaction with 100+ hours of online classes by digital transformation leaders, and interactive peer learning through Business Publishing case studies Harvard and real life group projects. All course content will be available in the Simplilearns learning management system. Public awareness campaign Sanskrit Ayurvedic College and Medical Hospital organized Ayu Samwad, a public awareness campaign in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign presents detailed presentations and discussions on the various principles, practices, evaluation and solutions available, as well as the progress made in Ayurveda. Panel discussion for teachers The Aditya Birla Academy of Education recently held the 49th ABEA Masterclass, a one-day discussion panel on a teacher’s life. The aim was to demystify the various misconceptions associated with a career as a teacher. The discussion was moderated by Surabhi Goel, CEO of Aditya Birla Education Trust. Participants were Bindu Agarwal from Bombay International School, KV Arjun Rao from JBCN International School, Minakshi Khemka from Sanskrit School, Pramila Kudva from Pawar Public School and Satyam Gupta from Dharohar. Six-month virtual fest Jagran Lakecity University (JLU) has started a six-month JLU carnival, which will run through September. The goal is to rethink the way events unfold after the constraints caused by the pandemic. A range of alternative student engagement activities are being planned to give them a break from the monotony of studying at home. MBA Survey The SP Jain Global School of Management shared the findings of its MBA Executive Survey in 2020. Insights from this have been used to design and develop a new curriculum for the institute’s MBA executive program. The new curriculum now includes topics such as Intercultural Leadership and Management, Change Management, and Corporate Governance and Ethics and offers an increased focus on applied projects and soft skills. Doctoral admissions are open The World University of Design invites applications from interested candidates in specialized full-time and part-time Ph.D. programs under the broad disciplines of Art, Architecture, Fashion, Design, Design Management and Graphic Communication. Admissions are open until May 5. For more information, visit: http://worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in/phd.php

