Astronauts anchor at the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Endeavor





A team of four astronauts arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavor capsule, NASA said. They were the first crew ever pushed into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous space flight. The Endeavor capsule, also making its second flight, was launched into space Friday on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX is Elon Musk’s rocket trading company. Endeavor anchored at the space station complex at 5:08 a.m. ET as the spacecraft was flying 264 miles (425 km) over the Indian Ocean. Tha NASA in a mission update. The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft at 20 meters entrance to the International Space Station on April 24, 2021. NASA / via AFP – Getty Images On board were two NASA astronaut mission commanders, Shane Kimbrough, 53, and pilot Megan McArthur, 49, along with Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, 52, and other mission specialist Thomas Pesquet, 43. a French engineer from the European Space Agency. The mission marks the second team of NASA-launched “operational” space station aboard a Crew Dragon capsule since human flights resumed from American soil last year, after a nine-year hiatus at the end of the US spacecraft program in 2011. Also third is the third crew flight launched into orbit in 11 months under NASA’s new partnership with privacy SpaceX, the rocket company founded in 2002 by Musk, who is also CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc. Download NBC News app for news and policies The mission’s Falcon 9 rocket exploded with the same first-phase booster that lifted a crew into orbit five months ago, marking the first time a previously flown booster has been used again in a crew launch. Reusable booster vehicles, designed to fly back to Earth and land safely rather than fall into the sea after launch, are at the heart of a reusable rocket strategy that SpaceX helped pioneer to make space flight more economical.

