Indonesia Navy declares under loss with 53 on board sunken





An Indonesian Navy patrol boat sails to search for the missing KRI Nanggala submarine while attending a training exercise Wednesday near Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, April 24, 2021. KRI Nanggala The 402 disappeared after it was last reported diving Wednesday near the resort island and concern is growing that it may have sunk too deep to reach or recover in time. (Photo AP / Achmad Ibrahim)

BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (AP) The Indonesian Navy on Saturday said its missing submarine had sunk and cracked after finding items from the ship over the past two days, ending hopes of finding any of the 53 crew members alive. . Military Chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the presence of an oil slide as well as debris near the site where the submarine last pigeon on Wednesday near the island of Bali were clear evidence that KRI Nanggala 402 had sunk. Indonesian officials had previously considered the ship missing alone, but said the submarine’s oxygen supply would have ended early Saturday. Navy Chief Yudo Margono said at a press conference in Bali, If it is an explosion, it will be torn to pieces. The cracks occurred gradually in some parts as they decreased from 300 meters to 400 meters to 500 meters. If there was an explosion, it would be heard by the sonar. ” The Navy previously said it believes the submarine sank to a depth of 600-700 meters (2,000-2,300 feet), much deeper than its 200-meter (655 foot) drop depth, at which point the water pressure drops. would be larger than the hull could resist “With the authentic evidence we found that is believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the sub-loss phase to the sub-sink,” Margono told a news conference at which the items found appeared. The cause of the disappearance was still uncertain. The Navy had previously said an electrical failure could have left the submarine unable to execute emergency procedures to reappear. Margono said that in the past two days, researchers have found parts of a torpedo straightener, a fat bottle believed to be used to lubricate the periscope, debris from prayer rugs and a broken piece of a cooling pipe that was rebuilt on a Korean submarine of the South in 2012 Margono said rescue teams from Indonesia and other countries will evaluate the findings. He said no body has been found so far. A U.S. reconnaissance aircraft, a P-8 Poseidon, landed early Saturday and was set to join the search, along with 20 Indonesian ships, an sonar-equipped Australian warship and four Indonesian aircraft. Singaporean rescue boats were also expected on Saturday, while Malaysian rescue boats were expected to arrive on Sunday, boosting underwater hunting, officials said Saturday earlier. Family members had held out hope for the survivors, but there was no sign of life from the boat. Indonesian President Joko Widodo had ordered a comprehensive effort to locate the submarine and urged Indonesians to pray for the safe return of the crews. The German-built KRI Nanggala 402 diesel had been in service in Indonesia since 1981 and carried 49 crew members and three firearms as well as its commander, the Indonesian Ministry of Defense said. Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands, has faced growing challenges to its maritime claims in recent years, including numerous incidents involving Chinese ships off the Natuna Islands. ___ Tarigan reported from Jakarta, Indonesia. Associated Press writer Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.

